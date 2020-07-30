Spain wants UK to list some areas as virus safe
Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya says the UK decision last weekend to require people arriving from Spain to self-isolate for 14 days was based on Spain's recent national surge in coronavirus cases. But the Balearic Islands, including vacation hotspots such as Ibiza and Mallorca, had just one new case while the Canary Islands, another popular destination for British tourists, had only seven.PTI | Madrid | Updated: 30-07-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 14:51 IST
Spain is trying to persuade the British government to put some Spanish regions on its safe travel list. Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya says the UK decision last weekend to require people arriving from Spain to self-isolate for 14 days was based on Spain's recent national surge in coronavirus cases. González Laya told Radio Euskadi in an interview Thursday that some Spanish regions are not badly affected, and suggested Britain could allow “travel corridors” between those regions and the UK.
Spain on Wednesday reported the highest daily number of new coronavirus infections in almost three months, with 1,153. But the Balearic Islands, including vacation hotspots such as Ibiza and Mallorca, had just one new case while the Canary Islands, another popular destination for British tourists, had only seven. Spain is the top holiday destination for British tourists, with around 18 million people heading there last year, and their absence is a heavy blow to Spain's key tourism industry.(AP) RUP RUP
ALSO READ
US welcomes British decision to prohibit Huawei from 5G networks
SA Rugby and British & Irish Lions confirm 2021 tour of South Africa
Gymnastics-British Gymnastics steps aside from review into abuse allegations
Ashok Leyland appoints Andrew Palmer non-executive chairman of British arm Optare Plc
End of the jumbo: British Airways retires 747 early due to coronavirus crisis