Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Nissan executive Kelly to stand trial from Sept. 15 - NHK

The trial was initially expected to start in April but was delayed partly by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, according to NHK. Kelly, the automaker's ex-representative director, has been charged with helping Ghosn hide around 9 billion yen ($85.6 million) in compensation.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 17:39 IST
Ex-Nissan executive Kelly to stand trial from Sept. 15 - NHK

The trial of ex-Nissan Motor Co executive Greg Kelly, who is charged with conspiring to under-report the income of its former chairman Carlos Ghosn, has been scheduled to start on Sept. 15, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday.

Former Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa will be among those who will appear at the hearing at the Tokyo District Court in September, NHK said. Kelly denies wrongdoing. The trial was initially expected to start in April but was delayed partly by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, according to NHK.

Kelly, the automaker's ex-representative director, has been charged with helping Ghosn hide around 9 billion yen ($85.6 million) in compensation. Neither the court nor the office of Kelly's lawyer was immediately available for comment.

Ghosn has fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, after being charged with engaging in financial wrongdoing, including understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn also denies wrongdoing. ($1 = 105.0900 yen)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Aaron Connolly signs with Brighton for 4 more years

English football club Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday confirmed that Aaron Connolly has signed on with the club for four more years. The 20-year-old made 27 made appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three times in the P...

Vidya Balan dons saree with mathematical equations for 'Shakuntala Devi' e-promotions

Actor Vidya Balan, who is essaying the role of real-life mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi in her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi, picked a Sambhalpuri saree with printed mathematical equations for the movies e-promotions. Balan took to Ins...

Birx says COVID-19 shifting to U.S. Midwest, South shows signs of hope

The coronavirus outbreak in the United States appears to be shifting to the Midwest as the surge in the South shows signs of abating, White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Deborah Birx said on Thursday.Birx, in an interview on Fox ...

John Lewis' funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led

When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place for many of those who helped to shape civil rights history. The arc of Lewis legacy of activism will once aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020