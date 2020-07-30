Ex-Nissan executive Kelly to stand trial from Sept. 15 - NHK

The trial of ex-Nissan Motor Co executive Greg Kelly, who is charged with conspiring to under-report the income of its former chairman Carlos Ghosn, has been scheduled to start on Sept. 15, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday.

Former Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa will be among those who will appear at the hearing at the Tokyo District Court in September, NHK said. Kelly denies wrongdoing. The trial was initially expected to start in April but was delayed partly by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, according to NHK.

Kelly, the automaker's ex-representative director, has been charged with helping Ghosn hide around 9 billion yen ($85.6 million) in compensation. Neither the court nor the office of Kelly's lawyer was immediately available for comment.

Ghosn has fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, after being charged with engaging in financial wrongdoing, including understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn also denies wrongdoing. ($1 = 105.0900 yen)