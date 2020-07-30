Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-UK lawmaker convicted of sexually assaulting 2 woman

He was controversially restored by then-Prime Minister Theresa May a year later, just before a key party vote on her leadership. In court, Elphicke admitted lying to police, the Conservative Party and his wife about his actions.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 22:08 IST
Ex-UK lawmaker convicted of sexually assaulting 2 woman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A former British lawmaker was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting two women a decade apart. A jury at London's Southwark Crown Court found Charlie Elphicke guilty of three counts of assault against two victims.

One victim said Elphicke, 49, kissed her and groped her at his London home in 2007 before chasing her around the residence chanting "I'm a naughty Tory." The second woman, a parliamentary worker in her early 20s, said Elphicke tried to kiss her and then groped her when they met for a drink in April 2016. She said he assaulted her again a month later. "I think he thought that if he kept going that I would one day cave," she said in court. "But I wouldn't." Judge Philippa Whipple released Elphicke on bail until his sentencing hearing set for September. The judge said he faced "the very real possibility" of a prison sentence.

Elphicke was the Conservative lawmaker for Dover in southeast England from 2010 until November 2017, when the allegations emerged and he was suspended from the party. He was controversially restored by then-Prime Minister Theresa May a year later, just before a key party vote on her leadership.

In court, Elphicke admitted lying to police, the Conservative Party and his wife about his actions. He stepped down before the U.K.'s general election in December, and his wife, Natalie, contested and won his former seat.

Natalie Elphicke, who had arrived at court with her husband, said in a statement that Thursday's verdict "is one that brings profound sorrow. It ends my 25-year marriage to the only man I have ever loved.".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UK rapper Solo 45 sentenced to 24 years for violent rapes

British grime musician Solo 45 was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in prison for raping four women in what police said was among the most violent sexual behaviour they had seen. The rapper, whose real name is Andy Anokye, was convicted of 30...

AAI defers decision to put SpiceJet on cash and carry mode

Airports Authority of India AAI has deferred its decision to put SpiceJet on cash and carry mode till further notice and operations of the carrier continue to be normal as before, an airline spokesperson said on Thursday. On Wednesday, stat...

Govt will seek floor test, MLAs being lured now with bigger bribes: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday indicated that he will seek a confidence vote when the assembly convenes next fortnight and claimed that the money offered to the MLAs to switch sides had increased sharply ahead of the sess...

NASA launches new rover to search for signs of past Martian life

NASAs next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Floridas Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a 2.4 billion mission to search for traces of potential past life on Earths planetary neighbor.The next-generation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020