Left Menu
Development News Edition

BA-owner IAG to raise 2.75 bln euros in equity as COVID bites

Backed by its biggest shareholder Qatar Airways, the plan will boost the group's liquidity from the 8.1 billion euros it had at the end of June, and see it through a period of anaemic demand that could last until as far out as 2023. "We strongly believe that now is the time to look to the future and strengthen IAG's financial and strategic position," CEO Willie Walsh said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 12:30 IST
BA-owner IAG to raise 2.75 bln euros in equity as COVID bites
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

IAG, the owner of British Airways, said it planned to raise 2.75 billion euros from shareholders to prop up its finances and allow it to survive what could be a longer-than-expected collapse in flying triggered the coronavirus pandemic. Backed by its biggest shareholder Qatar Airways, the plan will boost the group's liquidity from the 8.1 billion euros it had at the end of June, and see it through a period of anaemic demand that could last until as far out as 2023.

"We strongly believe that now is the time to look to the future and strengthen IAG's financial and strategic position," CEO Willie Walsh said in a statement on Friday. Airlines around the world have been brought to their knees by the abrupt halt to flying, forcing tens of thousands of redundancies, state bailouts and the collapse of some companies.

A tentative return to flying in Europe, needed to salvage airline's peak summer season when they make most of their profits, has been threatened by signs of rising COVID-19 cases in some popular holiday destinations such as Spain and France. British Airways, for which IAG counts on for over half of its annual profits, is only flying around 15% of its normal schedule and demand for its two biggest markets U.S. and India is weak due to ongoing UK quarantine rules.

IAG, which also owns Iberia and Aer Lingus, reported an operating loss of 1.365 billion euros for the second quarter. British Airways has warned it needs to cut 12,000 jobs and its plans to change contracts for its remaining 30,000 staff has provoked a furious reaction from cabin crew union Unite, who have threatened strike action.

IAG said that the capital boost would also enable it to withstand a more prolonged downturn in its worst case scenario planning. Reuters had previously reported the plan for a rights issue. "Our industry is facing an unprecedented crisis and the outlook remains uncertain," Walsh said. "These actions are the right ones to protect as many jobs and serve as many customers as feasible and put IAG in the strongest position possible."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Financial systems designed in wrong way, COVID-19 has revealed weaknesses: Yunus

Nobel laureate and founder of the Grameen Bank, Muhammad Yunus, on Friday said the coronavirus pandemic has given the world a chance to reflect and take outrageously bold decisions to create a new order where there is no global warming, no ...

38-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Manipur, toll rises to 5

Manipur registered its fifth COVID-19 death on Friday as a 38-year-old patient succumbed to the infection at a state-run hospital here, a doctor of the medical establishment said. The man, a resident of Lilong Khunou locality in Thoubal dis...

PM Orban expects investment boom in Hungarian economy in 2021

Hungarys economy will benefit from an investment boom in 2021 as a result of government programmes to help local companies, provided the country can prevent a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday....

FTSE 100 set for monthly declines, pressured by pandemic woes

Londons FTSE 100 was set for its first monthly decline since the coronavirus-driven crash in March as a historic slump in the U.S. economy fanned fears of a slower global recovery, while British Airways-owner IAG slipped on plans to raise e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020