Hurricane Isaias heads toward Florida with 85 mph winds -Hurricane Center

Heavy rains from Hurricane Isaias could hit Florida late Friday night before the powerful storm moves up the east coast into early next week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The hurricane, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 miles (130 km) per hour, is currently lashing the southeastern part of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Miami-based forecaster said on Friday.

"Heavy rains associated with Isaias may begin to affect South and east-Central Florida beginning late Friday night, and the eastern Carolinas by early next week, potentially resulting in isolated flash and urban flooding," the NHC said on its website. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut Editing by Nick Zieminski)