High-speed train crash in Portugal kills one, injures 35

A crash between a high-speed train and a maintenance machine on Friday in Portugal's central region killed one person and injured at least 35, said the country's national relief operations authority CNOS.

A spokesman for CNOS told Reuters two medical helicopters, as well as 163 rescue personnel, including firefighters, were at the scene. There were 240 passengers on board the Alfa Pendular train, the country's fastest, the spokesman said, adding that among those injured, 30 had minor injures and five were seriously hurt.

A spokeswoman for the District Command of Relief Operations in Coimbra said more emergency services were on their way to the scene.