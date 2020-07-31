Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook to get rights to show music videos -Bloomberg News

Facebook, Sony, Universal Music and Warner Music Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:52 IST
Facebook to get rights to show music videos -Bloomberg News
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook Inc has completed a series of deals for the right to show music videos on its platform, raising the prospect of its competing more with Alphabet Inc's video platform YouTube in the area, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The social media giant is expected to announce partnerships with three of music world's biggest labels, Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group, the report said https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-31/facebook-is-set-to-finally-get-the-rights-to-show-music-videos?utm_content=business&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_source=twitter&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business&sref=vEQJzSks, citing people familiar with the matter. Universal as a group is home to Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna, among others, while Sony's big names include Beyonce, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keyes. All three boast a host of back catalogs.

Bloomberg reported in December that Facebook was looking to acquire rights to music videos from major record labels to boost its Watch video service, while TechCrunch earlier this month said that it could launch licensed music videos in the United States in August. Facebook, Sony, Universal Music and Warner Music Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Blackhawks look for Game 1 win on Oilers' home ice

Rogers Place in Edmonton accommodates a capacity of about 18,500 fans, a vast majority of whom typically shout their support for the Oilers while clad in the hometown teams navy blue, orange and white. Eerily, that wont be the case Saturday...

UK's Johnson names brother and Brexiteers to House of Lords

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named 36 new members to Parliaments unelected House of Lords on Friday, including his brother, a slew of prominent Brexit supporters and a Russia-born newspaper owner whose father was a KGB agent. The li...

Prostitution racket busted in Goa, 2 girls rescued

The Goa Police busted a prostitution racket in the state, Pankaj Kumar Singh, South Goa Superintendent of Police said. Police personnel from Goas Colva Police Station busted the racket.The accused, 37-year-old Vijay Singh, is a native of Ma...

Heat ready to compete again vs. Nuggets

The venue is different, the arena is empty and instead of preparing for next season, teams are finishing up the 2019-20 campaign. Regardless, the goal remains the same for the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, who restart their respective camp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020