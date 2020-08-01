Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Ellen DeGeneres TV show to make workplace changes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music

Pop stars Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga led a girl power list of nominations on Thursday for the MTV Video Music Awards, which added two new categories to reflect how musicians are responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Grande and Gaga got nine nominations each, mostly from their dancey collaboration "Rain on Me" whose nods included best video, song and collaboration of the year.

Ellen DeGeneres TV show to make workplace changes after probe of culture

Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday sent an emotional message to the staff of her television talk show saying she was taking steps to improve the culture on set following accusations of a hostile working environment. The email followed an internal investigation by Warner Bros. Television, which produces "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," of complaints ranging from bullying to racism among production staff.

Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi neighborhood

Most of us have accepted COVID-19 face masks as an inconvenient, albeit necessary, safety measure. For the style conscious like James Maina Mwangi, however, they are an unmissable fashion opportunity. Mwangi's brightly colored suits and hats made him stand out even on the busy streets of Nairobi's Umoja neighborhood, where nobody ever seems to sleep.

Alan Parker, director of 'Bugsy Malone' and 'Mississippi Burning', has died - UK media

British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from "Bugsy Malone" , a gangster comedy featuring children armed with cream-shooting guns, to tense prison drama "Midnight Express" , has died aged 76, British media reported on Friday. Parker, who also directed "Fame", "Evita" , "Mississippi Burning" , "The Commitments" and other successful movies, died on Friday after a lengthy illness, according to the media reports.

Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed

Facebook Inc said on Friday that its users in the United States would be able to view and share official music videos on its platform, in a move to better compete with Alphabet Inc's video platform YouTube. Facebook, which had 2.7 billion monthly active users in the last quarter, said it inked deals with Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group among others. (https://bit.ly/3hTXY0D)

Adventurer's 'Into the Wild' bus may be headed to Alaska museum

The infamous bus that served as the final campsite for doomed adventurer Christopher McCandless could be preserved as a museum piece under a plan announced on Thursday by Alaska officials. The University of Alaska Museum in Fairbanks has offered to house the bus, removed by the state last month from its six-decades-long resting site near Denali National Park.

'Breaking Bad' star Bryan Cranston says he has recovered from COVID-19

Emmy-winning "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston disclosed on Thursday that he had recovered from mild symptoms of COVID-19 and donated his plasma in the hopes that his antibodies would help others with the disease. Wearing a face mask, Cranston revealed the news in an Instagram video in which he documented the donation process at a blood and plasma center run by the University of California at Los Angeles.

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

The Emmy Awards show in September is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, and that may mean some celebrities appearing in pajamas or from their bedrooms. Hollywood trade publication Variety on Wednesday said that host Jimmy Kimmel and producers of the Sept. 20 telecast have written to Emmy nominees confirming there will not be a traditional gathering in Los Angeles to celebrate television.