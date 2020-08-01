Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge orders man to pay USD 85K in deaths of 2 whooping cranes

"When initially approached by investigators shortly after the crime, Constantin lied about his involvement, causing the investigation to continue for nearly two more years before he finally confessed in April 2018," the US attorney's news release said. Until Thursday, the highest punishment for someone involved in a whooping crane shooting was a USD 500 fine and 45 days in jail for Lane Thomas Thibodeaux, who shot one of the birds in 2014.

PTI | Lafayette | Updated: 01-08-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 02:49 IST
Judge orders man to pay USD 85K in deaths of 2 whooping cranes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A man who admitted that he and a juvenile shot and killed two whooping cranes in 2016 must pay USD 85,000 and cannot hunt until he completes 360 hours of public service. The sentence given Thursday to Kaenon Constantin of Rayne is the toughest ever in Louisiana for a crime involving one of the endangered birds, the International Crane Foundation said in a news release.

Whooping cranes are among the world's rarest birds, and are the largest crane in North America. The 850 or so alive today all descended from 15 that lived in coastal Texas in the 1940s. When released as juveniles, they are mottled brown and white. As adults, they're about 5 feet tall, white with black wingtips and have nearly featherless red caps. Constantin pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanour violation of the Lacey Act, which makes it illegal to transport wildlife, fish or plants taken in violation of any other state, federal or foreign law.

He was fined USD 10,000 and ordered to pay USD 75,000 in restitution to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, US Attorney David Joseph said in a news release Friday. International Crane Foundation North America Program Director Liz Smith said in a letter to the judge that it costs nearly USD 94,000 to raise, release and monitor a whooping crane in Louisiana.

Authorities said Constantin and a juvenile shot the two cranes in May 2016 in Acadia Parish. After finding that the one they had retrieved was banded and fitted with a transmitter, they cut off its legs and threw the transmitter into a crawfish pond. "When initially approached by investigators shortly after the crime, Constantin lied about his involvement, causing the investigation to continue for nearly two more years before he finally confessed in April 2018," the US attorney's news release said.

Until Thursday, the highest punishment for someone involved in a whooping crane shooting was a USD 500 fine and 45 days in jail for Lane Thomas Thibodeaux, who shot one of the birds in 2014. "Judge Hanna said he would have given Constantin jail time under normal circumstances, but that prisons in Louisiana are already overcrowded and dangerous due to the pandemic," the crane foundation said, referring to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hanna put Constantin on probation for five years. He said Constantin must complete 360 hours of community service related to wildlife conservation for Wildlife and Fisheries within that time and before he can hunt again. "I think these birds are basically priceless," Hanna said during the hearing, according to the crane foundation, which said he ordered Constantin to pay for one of the two birds he and the juvenile shot.

"This case sets a good precedent moving forward in Louisiana," Smith said. "Whooping cranes are a valuable part of Louisiana's cultural and natural heritage, and people who choose to shoot them will face the consequences." The two cranes killed were both hatched in captivity in 2015 at Patuxent Wildlife Research Center in Maryland and taken that December to White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area in Gueydan, Louisiana. They had been in the wild for about five months and in the Rayne area for about a month at the time of the shooting. State wildlife agents had originally cited Constantin and the juvenile on charges of violating the Endangered Species Act, hunting from a public road and obstructing justice.

"Our agents take any investigation of illegally shooting whooping cranes very seriously," state Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet said in the federal release. "Chief of LDWF Enforcement Col. Chad Hebert and I applaud the judge in this case for imposing severe monetary punishments to help deter anyone from this behavior.".

TRENDING

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

South Africa produces its first ventilators to fight COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-PSG complete domestic treble with League Cup triumph

Paris St Germain completed a domestic treble as they beat Olympique Lyonnais 6-5 on penalties to lift the French League Cup on Friday with the match ending in a 0-0 stalemate after regular and extra time. Second-half substitute Pablo Sarabi...

1st Battalion of NDRF evacuates villagers from flood-affected Gaurang Char village in Kokrajhar

The 1st Battalion of National Disaster Response Force NDRF evacuated villagers from flood-affected Gaurang Char village in Kokrajhar district on Friday. Sixteen search and rescue teams of NDRF are deployed for flood rescue operation in Assa...

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg released from hospital

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital in New York City and has returned home, the Supreme Court said Friday. The court said Ginsburg, 87, is doing well, two days after undergoing a minimally invasive procedure on W...

NFL-Free agent Antonio Brown suspended for eight games

The National Football League NFL on Friday suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 campaign for violating its personal conduct policy. A woman told Sports Illustrated httpswww.si.comnfl2019...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020