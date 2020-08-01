Tokyo reports 3rd day of record numbers with 472

Japan's capital recorded 472 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the third straight day of record numbers. Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike issued a warning Saturday in an online video, urging people to wash their hands, wear masks and visit those businesses that display the special city-backed stickers with the image of a rainbow, which indicates good social distancing.

Most people getting sick were in their 20s and 30s, highlighting how they may be putting their guard down and going out partying, according to officials. Nationwide, the daily count of coronavirus cases in Japan totalled a record 1,579 on Friday.