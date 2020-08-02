Left Menu
Massive protests against Netanyahu in Jerusalem

Thousands of protesters took part in anti-government protests outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening (local time).

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 02-08-2020 07:18 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 07:18 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of protesters took part in anti-government protests outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening (local time). According to The Times of Israel, it is the biggest rally to be held in the capital since the recent start of anti-government protests.

As per reports, some 10,000 people took part in protests at Prime Minister's residence. Around a thousand people demonstrated outside Netanyahu's private home in the coastal town of Caesarea. Besides these, thousands protested against the premier at bridges and highway overpasses across the country.

Police arrested four people earlier in the day for "accosting demonstrators at a pair of protests in the south and in Haifa arrested a man who threw a rocket at protesters, injuring a woman," reported Times of Israel. "The Israel Police won't allow anyone to turn the protest into a display of violence against police officers, citizens or property. Violent riots, violating law and [public] order and vandalism will be dealt with firmly and enforced accordingly," police was quoted as saying in a statement.

The prime minister is facing charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The presence of his co-accused will also be required. Netanyahu has been probed within simultaneously several cases on corruption and bribery for a few years now, the reason why he had to abandon all ministerial posts but premiership amid Israel experiencing a lengthy political power crisis with three snap general elections in a year. (ANI)

