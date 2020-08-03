Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia Today: Duterte reimposing virus lockdown on Manila area

How I wish you would do it,” Duterte said in his televised remarks Sunday night. In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: — An outbreak in China's far northwestern region of Xinjiang is continuing to subside, with 28 new cases reported Monday. The outbreak of 590 cases so far has been concentrated in the capital, Urumqi, where authorities have conducted mass testing, cut public transport, isolated some communities and restricted travel.

PTI | Manila | Updated: 03-08-2020 07:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 07:49 IST
Asia Today: Duterte reimposing virus lockdown on Manila area

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is reimposing a moderate lockdown in the capital and outlying provinces after medical groups appealed for the move as coronavirus infections surge alarmingly. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Monday that metropolitan Manila, the capital region of more than 12 million people, and five densely populated provinces will revert to stricter quarantine restrictions for two weeks starting Tuesday. Mass public transport will be barred and only essential travel will be allowed.

Leaders of nearly 100 medical organizations held a rare online news conference Saturday and warned that the health system has been overwhelmed by infection spikes and may collapse as health workers fall ill or resign from exhaustion and fear. They asked Duterte to reimpose a tight lockdown in the capital to allow health workers “a time out” and allow the government to recalibrate its response to the pandemic.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged past 103,000 on Sunday and is second-most in Southeast Asia. While he granted the demand, Duterte appeared irritated by the medical groups' criticism, saying they could have talked to him first. “If you will stage a revolution, you will give me the free ticket to stage a counter-revolution. How I wish you would do it,” Duterte said in his televised remarks Sunday night.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: — An outbreak in China's far northwestern region of Xinjiang is continuing to subside, with 28 new cases reported Monday. The outbreak of 590 cases so far has been concentrated in the capital, Urumqi, where authorities have conducted mass testing, cut public transport, isolated some communities and restricted travel. Yet, while mainland China's latest outbreak appears to have peaked, authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese city of Hong Kong are struggling to contain infections, with more than 200 added over the weekend. South Korea has confirmed 23 additional cases of the coronavirus, amid a downward trend in the number of locally infected patients. The additional cases announced Monday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took the country's total to 14,389 with 301 deaths. The agency says 20 new cases came from overseas while the rest were locally infected. Health authorities have said imported cases are less threatening to the wider community as they enforce two-week quarantines on all people arriving from abroad.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

NZAVS launches campaign to tackle harmful uses of animals in science

The New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society NZAVS is pushing for sweeping changes that could spell the end of animal testing and other harmful uses of animals in science.The group is launching a petition today that calls on the government to s...

Asia Today: Duterte reimposing virus lockdown on Manila area

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is reimposing a moderate lockdown in the capital and outlying provinces after medical groups appealed for the move as coronavirus infections surge alarmingly. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Mond...

Ethiopians celebrate progress in building dam on Nile River

Ethiopians are celebrating progress in the construction of the countrys dam on the Nile River, which has caused regional controversy over its filling. In joyful demonstrations urged by posts on social media and apparently endorsed by the go...

Hong Kong govt's election delay may be unlawful - bar association

The Hong Kong governments decision to postpone an election for the citys legislature by a year, by invoking emergency legislation after a spike in coronavirus cases, may be unlawful, the citys bar association said. Hong Kongs leader Carrie ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020