Left Menu
Development News Edition

British woman in Malaysia court for trial in husband's death

Wearing a mask and handcuffed, Samantha Jones, 51, was escorted by police into the courthouse in Alor Setar in the northern state of Kedah. She was charged after police found a blood-stained kitchen knife in the couple's home where John William Jones was found dead on Oct. 18, 2018.

PTI | Alorsetar | Updated: 03-08-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 11:19 IST
British woman in Malaysia court for trial in husband's death
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A British woman accused of stabbing her husband to death at their Malaysian resort home entered court Monday for the start of a murder trial that could end with her sentenced to be hanged. Wearing a mask and handcuffed, Samantha Jones, 51, was escorted by police into the courthouse in Alor Setar in the northern state of Kedah.

She was charged after police found a blood-stained kitchen knife in the couple's home where John William Jones was found dead on Oct. 18, 2018. Police have said Jones confessed she stabbed her husband in the chest during a heated argument.

The couple moved to the tropical Langkawi island 11 years ago under Malaysia My Second Home program, which gives foreigners long-staying visas. A conviction for murder carries a mandatory death sentence by hanging.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Puducherry reports 178 new coronavirus cses

Puducherry has reported 178 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected with the virus to 3,982, according to the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services on Monday.The total count includes 1,515 active cases, 2,...

Mizoram to treat infected security personnel, civilian patients at separate COVID-19 hospitals

The Mizoram government has decided to treat coronavirus-infected security personnel and civilian patients at separate COVID-19 hospitals in the state, an official said on Monday. The decision in this regard was taken during an emergency mee...

Lata Mangeshkar, Amritanandamayi extend Raksha Bandhan greetings to PM Modi

Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi and veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, who thanked them for their wishes and said blessings from Indias Nari S...

Pak reports 330 new COVID-19 cases; nationwide tally reaches 280,027

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 280,027 on Monday after 330 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. Eight people died during the period, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020