Former UK PM Major hails Ireland's Hume as a warrior for peace
Former British Prime Minister John Major paid tribute to John Hume, describing the Nobel laureate as one of the most fervent warriors for peace who had earned himself an honoured place in Irish history.Reuters | London | Updated: 03-08-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 15:53 IST
Former British Prime Minister John Major paid tribute to John Hume, describing the Nobel laureate as one of the most fervent warriors for peace who had earned himself an honoured place in Irish history. Hume, a Roman Catholic architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending 30 years of sectarian violence, died on Monday at the age of 83.
"Few others invested such time and energy to this search, and few sought to change entrenched attitudes with such fierce determination," Major said in a statement. "Those whose communities have been transformed into peaceful neighbourhoods may wish to pay tribute to one of the most fervent warriors for peace. He has earned himself an honoured place in Irish history."
