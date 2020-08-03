Google, ADT partnering on home security products
Google is pairing its Nest smart home technology with ADT and buying a stake in the home security company. It's stake amounts to about 6.6% of the company. Both companies will commit an additional $150 million, subject to the achievement of certain milestones, to be used for co-marketing, product development, technology and employee training to advance the partnership.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 16:45 IST
Google is pairing its Nest smart home technology with ADT and buying a stake in the home security company. ADT plans to begin offering Google devices to its customers starting this year. Shares of the company, based in Boca Raton, Florida, spiked 60% before the opening bell Monday.
Google will invest $450 million in ADT in exchange for newly created Class B shares that come with no votes in company elections, appointments or removal of directors. It's stake amounts to about 6.6% of the company. Both companies will commit an additional $150 million, subject to the achievement of certain milestones, to be used for co-marketing, product development, technology and employee training to advance the partnership.
- READ MORE ON:
- ADT
- Nest
- Florida
- Boca Raton
ALSO READ
Delhi HC directs Google, FB, Twitter to take down posts, tweets defaming suspended IAS officer
Delhi HC directs Google, FB, Twitter to take down posts, tweets defaming suspended IAS officer
Tatyana Lioznova: Google doodle on Russian women film director on 96th birthday
ANALYSIS-Reliance-Google smartphone deal in India threatens Chinese firms
Google extends Lens capabilities to KaiOS