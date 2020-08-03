Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snooker-O'Sullivan smashes World Championship record with 108-minute win

So I think you just take each game as it comes and it's just nice to be out there playing some snooker." The Englishman will play Ding Junhui of China in the second round. O'Sullivan courted controversy before the tournament when he said players were being treated like "lab rats" at the World Championship as he questioned a decision to allow spectators into the Crucible Theatre amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 19:57 IST
Snooker-O'Sullivan smashes World Championship record with 108-minute win
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Five-times champion Ronnie O'Sullivan was in imperious form at the World Snooker Championship when he beat first round opponent Thepchaiya Un-Nooh of Thailand 10-1 in 108 minutes to set the record for the fastest match in Crucible history on Monday. O'Sullivan, who led 8-1 at the close of play on Sunday, stayed true to his nickname 'The Rocket' when he won the two frames needed in less than 30 minutes to become the first man to win a match in under two hours.

The record was previously held by England's Shaun Murphy who blanked China's Luo Honghao 10-0 in the first round last year in 149 minutes but O'Sullivan smashed the record by 41 minutes, after which he brushed aside his achievement. "I'm not really bothered by records, I stopped bothering about records when I reached them and they didn't really give you that buzz for very long," O'Sullivan, 44, said after the match where he had two century breaks.

"They're nice when you're chasing them but once you get them they're overrated in many ways. So I think you just take each game as it comes and it's just nice to be out there playing some snooker." The Englishman will play Ding Junhui of China in the second round.

O'Sullivan courted controversy before the tournament when he said players were being treated like "lab rats" at the World Championship as he questioned a decision to allow spectators into the Crucible Theatre amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, when coronavirus infections started to spike in the country, the British government made a U-turn on its decision to allow fans to attend selected trial events, designed to 'stress test' new guidelines on a return to regular live sport.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Oli, Prachanda talks remain inconclusive; both agree to meet again on Tuesday

Nepals Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the ruling partys executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Monday held informal consultations for two hours to sort out their differences, but the talks remained inconclusive, party sources...

AP govt ties up with ITC, HUL and P&G for women's economic empowerment

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday signed a pact with three FMCG companies -- Hindustan Unilever Ltd HUL, ITC and Procter and Gamble PG -- for marketing and technology support for economic empowerment of women under two new schemes to ...

TDP asks YSRC govt to seek fresh mandate over 3 capitals; MLC quits Council

Telugu Desam Party TDP member Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy on Monday tendered his resignation from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, protesting the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy governments decision to go ahead with three capitals plan. TDP pres...

Expression of opinion cannot constitute contempt of court: Prashant Bhushan to SC

The expression of opinion, however outspoken, disagreeable or unpalatable to some, cannot constitute contempt of court, activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan said on Monday in his reply to a show cause notice issued by the Supreme Court. The top...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020