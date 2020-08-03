Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukrainian police detain man threatening to blow up Kyiv bank

Police detained a man who allegedly threatened to set off an explosive device at a bank in Ukraine's capital and demanded to speak with journalists Monday. Authorities said the suspect was police while resisting arrest.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 03-08-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 20:31 IST
Ukrainian police detain man threatening to blow up Kyiv bank
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Police detained a man who allegedly threatened to set off an explosive device at a bank in Ukraine's capital and demanded to speak with journalists Monday. The man, identified as Sukhrob Karimov, a 32-year-old citizen of the Central Asian nation of Uzbekistan, entered a bank office in Kyiv and said he had explosives in his backpack, police said. He let all but one bank clerk go and told authorities to invite journalists to listen to him make a statement.

Officers burst into a room in the bank while the man was talking to a journalist. Officials initially said after the suspect was detained that police found elements of an explosive device but later clarified that the suspect had been bluffing and no actual explosives were found. The incident follows a dramatic hostage-taking episode last month when an armed assailant seized 13 hostages on a bus in the western city of Lutsk and held them for more than 12 hours before surrendering to police.

The assailant agreed to release the hostages following a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who agreed to post a video urging all Ukrainians to watch "Earthlings," a 2005 American documentary exposing humanity's cruel exploitation of animals. A few days later in the city of Poltava, a criminal suspect brandishing a hand grenade forced a senior police officer to drive him for hours through the countryside. Other officers pursued the car, and the man eventually abandoned his hostage in the vehicle and fled into a forest.

After a search that lasted more than a week, the man was tracked down Saturday. Authorities said the suspect was police while resisting arrest.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-BetMGM becomes PGA Tour betting partner

BetMGM was named an official betting operator of the PGA Tour on Monday, agreeing to a multi-year content and marketing deal. Through the power of the BetMGM brand and resources, this new relationship will help accelerate our sports betting...

Revoking special status of JK will not change 'reality of Kashmir issue': Hurriyat

The Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Conference faction alleged Monday that the muscular move revoking Jammu and Kashmirs special status was aimed at changing its demographic and physical character but it will not alter the reality of the K...

Did not get any complaint from Sushant family in Feb: Cops

The Mumbai Police on Monday rejected the claim made by late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs father that the family had filed a written complaint on February 25 apprehending threat to his sons life. Rajputs father, K K Singh, has said they had f...

Six more die due to spurious liquor in Punjab; death toll 110

The death toll in the Punjab hooch tragedy rose to 110 with six more people reported dead after drinking spurious liquor, officials said on Monday. Three fatalities were reported from Tarn Taran, two from Gurdaspurs Batala and one from Amri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020