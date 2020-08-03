Left Menu
Development News Edition

Isaias near hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

PTI | Myrtlebeach | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:23 IST
Isaias near hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Isaias was forecast to return to hurricane strength on Monday before making landfall in the Carolinas, where coastal residents were warned to brace for flooding rains and storm surge. The US National Hurricane Centre issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina. Isaias was still a tropical storm at 11 am EDT with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph), but it was expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane later Monday, with winds of 74 mph (119 kph) or more.

"We are forecasting it to become a hurricane before it reaches the coast this evening," senior hurricane specialist Daniel Brown said. "It's forecast to produce a dangerous storm surge, of 3 to 5 feet (0.9 to 1.5 meters) in portions of North and South Carolina." Isaias — pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs — could bring heavy rains, too — up to 8 inches (20 centimetres) in spots as it moves up the coast, Brown said —and "all those rains could produce flash flooding across portions of eastern Carolinas and mid-Atlantic, and even in the northeast US." Isaias killed two people in the Caribbean and roughed up the Bahamas but remained at sea as it brushed past Florida over the weekend, providing some welcome relief to emergency managers who had to accommodate mask-wearing evacuees in storm shelters. In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, people walking dogs strolled the sand Monday morning under overcast skies while children played in surf that gently lapped the shore.

"We're from Michigan, so we get snow and go through it all," Aliyah Owens, who arrived in Myrtle Beach for a summer vacation Sunday, told WTBW-TV. "A little water isn't going to hurt." The storm remained about 220 miles (354 kilometres) to the south-southwest of Myrtle Beach at 11 am, though conditions were expected to worsen as Isaias picked up speech and marched northward. At the Caribbean Resort & Villas in Myrtle Beach, grounds manager Jeremy Philo was out before sunrise Monday looking for loose objects that might be picked up and tossed like missiles by the storm's winds. He tied down lounge chairs by the pool and removed hanging baskets and patio furniture from hotel balconies.

"Anything that can move we tie down or bring inside," Philo told The Sun News of Myrtle Beach. In North Carolina, the state Department of Transportation tweeted Monday morning that its ferry operators were wrapping up evacuations of tourists and residents from Ocracoke Island. The ferry division tweeted Sunday that its vessels had carried 3,335 people and 1,580 vehicles off of Ocracoke, which is reachable only by plane or boat.

Officials began evacuations on North Carolina's Outer Banks over the weekend, taking no chances after the area took a beating less than a year ago from Hurricane Dorian. At 11 am Monday, the centre of Isaias was passing about 90 miles to the east-southeast of Brunswick, Georgia, where state officials closed a towering suspension bridge out of concern that wind gusts of tropical-storm force could endanger motorists.

Officials across the southern Atlantic US coast kept a close eye on the storm while dealing with surging cases of the coronavirus. Over the weekend, Isaias brought heavy rain and flooding to Florida even after weakening from a hurricane to tropical storm. Its most damaging winds remained offshore. Authorities closed Florida beaches, parks and virus testing sites, lashing signs to palm trees so they wouldn't blow away. Officials also adapted their shelter policies to the pandemic, providing spaces where people could stay safely apart from each other to prevent the spread of the virus.

In Palm Beach County, about 150 people were in shelters, and they were wearing masks, said emergency management spokeswoman Lisa De La Rionda. The county has a voluntary evacuation order for those living in mobile or manufactured homes, or those who feel their home can't withstand winds. Isaias caused destruction and two deaths as it uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. One man died in the Dominican Republic. In Puerto Rico, the National Guard rescued at least 35 people from floods that swept away one woman, whose body was recovered Saturday.

Isaias then snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday. Officials in the Bahamas opened shelters for people in Abaco island to help those who have been living in temporary structures since Dorian devastated the area, killing at least 70 people in September 2019.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Falcons announce signing of CB Dennard

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered the secondary on Monday by signing cornerback Darqueze Dennard to a contract, the team announced. Terms of the contract were not announced by the Falcons, however, ESPN reported that Dennard signed a one-year d...

Curfew in Srinagar ahead of first anniversary of revocation of Article 370

Authorities in Srinagar on Monday clamped curfew in the city in view of specific inputs about violent protests on August 5, the first anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmirs special status under Article 370. Srinagar District ...

CAIT opposes BCCI move to retain Chinese firm Vivo as IPL title sponsor

Traders body CAIT has opposed the decision of the Board for Cricket Control in India BCCI to retain Chinese company Vivo as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League IPL to be held in Dubai. In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, the...

Bandhan Bank promoter reduces stake to 40 pc; sells shares worth over Rs 10,550 cr

Bandhan Banks holding company BFHL on Monday sold 20.95 per cent stake worth over Rs 10,550 crore as part of complying with regulatory requirements. Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd BFHL has offloaded more than 33.73 crore shares in the secon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020