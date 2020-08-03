Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK envoy to India Philip Barton promoted as new Foreign Office minister

The UK Foreign Office said Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had approved the appointment of Barton as the Permanent Under-Secretary of the new ministry, which had been unveiled by the UK PM earlier this year as a new “super department” that will merge the UK's Department for International Development (DfID) with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO). "I am delighted that Sir Philip has been successfully selected as the Permanent Under-Secretary of the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:51 IST
UK envoy to India Philip Barton promoted as new Foreign Office minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@PhilipRBarton)

Sir Philip Barton, the British High Commissioner to India based in New Delhi, was on Monday promoted as a minister in the newly formed Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. The UK Foreign Office said Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had approved the appointment of Barton as the Permanent Under-Secretary of the new ministry, which had been unveiled by the UK PM earlier this year as a new "super department" that will merge the UK's Department for International Development (DfID) with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).

"I am delighted that Sir Philip has been successfully selected as the Permanent Under-Secretary of the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. He is an outstanding public servant and diplomat with experience across all areas of foreign policy," Raab said. "Philip is well placed to bring together the talent and expertise of both departments while helping combine our foreign and development policy in a way that is innovative, ambitious and more integrated than ever before," he said.

Barton takes up his new post from September 1 but the Foreign Office is yet to confirm details around his current posting, based in New Delhi. He had presented his credentials as the British envoy to President Ram Nath Kovind in a virtual ceremony last month. "I am delighted to have been appointed as the Permanent Under-Secretary of the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. I look forward to bringing together our diplomats and development experts to deliver for the people of the UK and act as a force for good around the world," Barton said.

The appointment, confirmed by UK Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill, brings to a close the term of Sir Simon McDonald as the head of the soon to be transformed FCO. Sedwill said: "Philip will bring to the role an understanding of overseas development funding together with experience of international relations. Under his leadership, I am confident that the new organisation will strengthen the UK's global leadership by aligning our development and diplomatic efforts to bring more coherence to our international presence.

"I should also like to thank Sir Simon McDonald for his leadership of the Foreign and Commonwealth office for the last five years, and Nick Dyer who has been leading the Department for International Development on an interim basis since March." A career civil servant, Barton joined the FCO in the 1980s and has held roles such as Director General, Consular and Security, and before that as the Acting Chair of the Joint Intelligence Committee in the Cabinet Office. Earlier in his career, he was the High Commissioner to Islamabad, Deputy Head of Mission in Washington, and Director, Foreign Policy and Afghanistan/Pakistan co-ordinator. His promotion to take charge of the newest government ministry comes after Johnson told the House of Commons in June that his ambition was for the "super department" to maximise Britain's influence and integrate all strands of post-Brexit Britain. Raab will continue to head the transformed FCO and will now be empowered to decide which countries receive – or cease to receive – British aid, while delivering a "single UK strategy" for each country, overseen by a National Security Council chaired by the UK PM.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Google unveils first 5G phones, cuts price on base Pixel model

Googles first 5G-enabled phones, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, will be available this fall at a starting price of 499, the Alphabet Inc unit said on Monday.The company also cut the starting price for its smartphone lineup with a non-5G version o...

House committees subpoena top Pompeo aides over IG firing

House Democrats have subpoenaed four top aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying that the Trump administration is stonewalling their investigation into the firing of the State Departments top independent watchdog earlier this year. ...

Trump vows TikTok ban if no U.S. sale deal reached by Sept. 15

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he does not oppose Microsoft Corp acquiring the U.S. operations of TikTok and said he will ban the service in the United States on Sept 15 without a sale. The comments came after Trump Friday he said ...

Haryana reports 654 new cases, seven deaths in last 24 hours

A total of 654 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in Haryana in the last 24 hours.The total number of cases in the state stands at 37,173. These include 30,470 discharged patients and 440 deaths. The number of active cases st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020