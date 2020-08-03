Pak PM Imran Khan hopes for early start of Intra-Afghan talks
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed hope for an early start of the Intra-Afghan talks to end the decades-old bloodshed in the war-torn country. During a telephonic conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who called Khan to greet him on Eid-ul-Azha, the two leaders discussed the Afghan peace process, according to a statement issued by the prime minister's office.
The prime minister "expressed hope that the current momentum would be further built to implement the US-Taliban Peace Agreement in its entirety leading to Intra-Afghan Negotiations at the earliest", it said. Khan also highlighted Pakistan's contribution to the peace process, stressing that peace in Afghanistan was of paramount importance. An agreement signed between the US and the Taliban in February in Doha drew up plans for withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in exchange for security guarantees from the insurgent group. As part of the Doha deal, the US committed to withdraw its 12,000 troops within 14 months. Troops have since been reduced by over a quarter, according to a recent report on Afghanistan published by the Congressional Research Service.
The Taliban committed to prevent other groups, including Al Qaeda, from using Afghan soil to recruit, train or fund raise toward activities that threaten the US or its allies.
