Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google unveils budget Pixel phone as pandemic curbs spending

Google has started selling a long-delayed budget smartphone boasting the same high-quality camera and several other features available in fancier Pixel models that cost hundreds of dollars more. The budget-minded Pixel 4a is coming out four months after Apple released a discount iPhone, the SE, priced at USD 399.

PTI | Sanramon | Updated: 04-08-2020 03:53 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 03:53 IST
Google unveils budget Pixel phone as pandemic curbs spending

Google has started selling a long-delayed budget smartphone boasting the same high-quality camera and several other features available in fancier Pixel models that cost hundreds of dollars more. The Pixel 4a unveiled Monday will be available Aug. 20 after months of delay caused by supply problems triggered by the pandemic.

It will cost USD 349, a USD 50 discount from a cheap Pixel released last year. It's also a major markdown from other higher-end models in the existing product line-up that start at USD 799. The next versions of Google's top-of-the-line Pixel phones will be released sometime this fall, Google said, without revealing their their price. The budget-minded Pixel 4a is coming out four months after Apple released a discount iPhone, the SE, priced at USD 399. The low price helped spur iPhone sales at a time of soaring unemployment, as the economy plunged into a deep recession that is causing millions of households to curb their spending so they can pay rent and buy food.

The availability of a lower-priced model was one of the big reasons Apple's iPhone shipments during the April-June period climbed 11 per cent from the same time, according to research firm Internal Data Corp. That was in stark contrast to the overall smartphone market, which registered a 16 per cent decline in shipments from last year during the same three months, the steepest drop in the industry's history, IDC said. Apple CEO Tim Cook also cited the iPhone SE's popularity as a major factor in the company's unexpectedly strong performance during the April-June period. The stellar results have helped Apple's stock rise 13 per cent to new highs since Apple announced the numbers last week.

It's doubtful the Pixel 4a will reel in as many consumers as the iPhone SE, based on Google's inability to make significant inroads as a device maker so far, despite generally positive reviews for the devices, especially their cameras. Google so far has been selling fewer than 10 million Pixel phones a year since rolling out the product line in 2016, barely making a dent a market where more than 1 billion phones are shipped annually, according to IDC.

The Pixel phones primarily serve as a showcase for Google's Android operating system, which includes its search engine and other services, such as digital maps, that help sell the ads that generate most of the company's revenue. Google gives away Android to other smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung, which is expected to show off its next Galaxy phones in a virtual event scheduled for Wednesday. The new Galaxy phone is expected to cost around USD 1,000.

TRENDING

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Manhattan DA probing Trump and his business over more than 'hush-money' payments

Manhattans district attorney on Monday suggested a grand jury subpoena for U.S. President Donald Trumps tax returns was part of an investigation of possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization, including alle...

Tatum, Celtics set to fend off Heat

The evolution of Jayson Tatum continues, and thats good news for his Boston Celtics. Tatum, the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has increased his scoring average in each of his three seasons from 13.9 to 15.7 to 23.4.But his assis...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares set to gain after manufacturing data, tech stocks boost

Asian shares were on track to open higher on Tuesday, after strong manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks boosted global equities and the U.S. dollar overnight. Hong Kong futures were up 0.65 and Nikkei futures were above the Nikkei 22...

Latin America surpasses 5 million COVID-19 cases, Reuters tally shows

Latin America broke through 5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a Reuters tally showed, underscoring the regions position as the area of the world hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic.The more than 10,000 new cases Col...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020