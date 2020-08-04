Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's ex-king leaves for Dominican Republic amid scandal, media reports

Spain's former king Juan Carlos has gone to the Dominican Republic after leaving his home country under a cloud of scandal, Spanish newspapers said on Tuesday. "However, if he's leaving because he is running away from the issue I don't like it." DOMINICAN EXILE Juan Carlos' lawyer said on Monday the ex-king would "remain at the disposal" of prosecutors.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 16:53 IST
Spain's ex-king leaves for Dominican Republic amid scandal, media reports
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain's former king Juan Carlos has gone to the Dominican Republic after leaving his home country under a cloud of scandal, Spanish newspapers said on Tuesday. The royal palace announced on Monday that Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014 over a previous scandal, was leaving so that his personal affairs would not affect his son Felipe's reign.

The palace did not say where the 82-year-old had gone. Pressure had been building on Juan Carlos and Felipe to take action to protect the monarchy, after Spanish and Swiss prosecutors started examining allegations of bribes relating to a high-speed rail contract.

But his surprise exit left Spaniards divided over whether Juan Carlos, who was a prominent figure in the transition to democracy after the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975, should have stayed to face justice. "I think he's running away like a coward. He should admit what he has done and be up front," said Madrid resident Paz Rodriguez. Retiree Manuela Fernandez was more understanding. "I don't think it's wrong for him to leave," she told Reuters. "However, if he's leaving because he is running away from the issue I don't like it."

DOMINICAN EXILE Juan Carlos' lawyer said on Monday the ex-king would "remain at the disposal" of prosecutors. Neither the lawyer nor the Royal House have commented on whether Juan Carlos has left Spain or where he is. Via his lawyer, the ex-king has repeatedly declined to comment on the corruption allegations.

La Vanguardia said Juan Carlos, who is keeping the title of King Emeritus, left the palace on Sunday, before going to Portugal by car on Monday and flying on to the Dominican Republic. The former monarch plans to stay for a few weeks with a family who made their fortune in sugar plantations, before looking for a new destination, the newspaper said, without citing a source. The ABC newspaper also said Juan Carlos had gone to the Caribbean country.

Amid speculation over the former king's travel plans, Portuguese TV channel TVI24 and the Correio da Manha tabloid said on Monday that he was in Cascais, a resort near Lisbon, where he spent part of his childhood. While prosecutors in Geneva and Madrid are looking into offshore accounts and possible bribes, Juan Carlos is not formally under investigation in either country and so is not technically a fugitive.

The Geneva prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In Spain, the Supreme Court's prosecutor's office said it was carrying on with its investigation, adding that Juan Carlos' decision to leave changed nothing. Switzerland classifies the Dominican Republic as a country with which judicial cooperation is "very difficult", but Spain has an extradition agreement with it.

"EVADE JUSTICE"? Many of Spain's newspapers sought to defend the former king's achievements.

"The disappointing ... conduct by Juan Carlos in the last years of his reign cannot make us forget his irreplaceable contribution to Spaniards' progress and freedom during close to half a century," the left-leaning El Pais said in an editorial, adding that it would be irresponsible to launch a debate on the monarchy now because Spain needs stability. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has not yet commented on the former king's departure, is due to give a news conference on Tuesday after the weekly cabinet meeting.

But his leftist Podemos allies have criticised the king's departure. "Everyone considers that it has to do with trying to evade justice and I believe that in Spain people no longer want impunity or corruption," Equality Minister Irene Montero told Cadena Ser radio.

Jose Juan Toharia of polling firm Metroscopia said the royal household's handling of the situation was likely to go down well with Spaniards, because Juan Carlos had said he would answer any legal case and Felipe inspires the trust of 70% of the population.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cannot be passed on to babies through breast milk: Mkhize

The novel Coronavirus cannot be passed on to babies through breast milk, says Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.I can assure you that COVID-19 has not been found in breast milk and research evidence has shown that the virus is not transmitte...

BSF jawan shoots dead two colleagues near Indo-Bangla border

A BSF jawan allegedly shot dead two of his colleagues in West Bengals North Dinajpur district on Tuesday morning, officials said. BSF Constable Uttam Sutradhar shot dead Battalion Commandant Mahendra Singh Bhatti and Constable Anuj Kumar fo...

Sushant death : Complaints of Bengali women being trolled, city police begins probe

Rtg after correcting word in fifth para Kolkata, Aug 4 PTI Bengali women, mostly from the city, are being abused and trolled by unknown people on their social networking sites for the past one week after deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Sin...

UK competition watchdog approves Amazon stake in Deliveroo

Britains competition watchdog has approved Amazons plan to buy a stake in food delivery company Deliveroo, saying the deal would not hurt competition. The Competition and Markets Authority had already given conditional approval to the propo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020