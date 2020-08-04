Left Menu
3 men rescued from Pacific island after writing SOS in sand

The men had been missing in the Micronesia archipelago for nearly three days when their distress signal was spotted Sunday on uninhabited Pikelot Island by searchers on Australian and US aircraft, the Australian defense department said on Monday. The men had apparently set out from Pulawat atoll in a 7-metre (23-foot) boat on July 30 and had intended to travel about 43 kilometres (27 miles) to Pulap atoll when they sailed off course and ran out of fuel, the department said.

3 men rescued from Pacific island after writing SOS in sand
Three men have been rescued from a tiny Pacific island after writing a giant SOS sign in the sand that was spotted from above, authorities say. The men had been missing in the Micronesia archipelago for nearly three days when their distress signal was spotted Sunday on uninhabited Pikelot Island by searchers on Australian and US aircraft, the Australian defense department said on Monday.

The men had apparently set out from Pulawat atoll in a 7-metre (23-foot) boat on July 30 and had intended to travel about 43 kilometres (27 miles) to Pulap atoll when they sailed off course and ran out of fuel, the department said. Searchers in Guam asked for Australian help. The military ship, Canberra, which was returning to Australia from exercises in Hawaii, diverted to the area and joined forces with U.S. searchers from Guam.

The men were found about 190 kilometres (118 miles) from where they had set out. "I am proud of the response and professionalism of all on board as we fulfill our obligation to contribute to the safety of life at sea wherever we are in the world," said the Canberra's commanding officer, Captain Terry Morrison, in a statement.

The men were found in good condition, and an Australian military helicopter was able to land on the beach and give them food and water. A Micronesian patrol vessel was due to pick them up. SOS is an internationally recognised distress signal that originates from Morse code.

