Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tampa teenager accused in Twitter hack pleads not guilty

He remains in the Hillsborough County Jail with bail set at $725,000, according to court records. Clark was arrested on Friday in Tampa, and the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office is prosecuting him as an adult, a news release said.

PTI | Tampa | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:31 IST
Tampa teenager accused in Twitter hack pleads not guilty
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

A Florida teen identified as the mastermind of a scheme that gained control of Twitter accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to multiple counts of fraud. Graham Ivan Clark, 17, is accused of using the hijacked Twitter accounts to scam people around the world out of more than $100,000 in Bitcoin.

He is charged with 17 counts of communications fraud, 11 counts of fraudulent use of personal information, and one count each of organised fraud of more than $5,000 and accessing computers or electronic devices without authority. The brief hearing in Tampa took place via the video conferencing service Zoom. Clark is scheduled for a bond hearing on Wednesday. He remains in the Hillsborough County Jail with bail set at $725,000, according to court records.

Clark was arrested on Friday in Tampa, and the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office is prosecuting him as an adult, a news release said. Two other men were also charged in the case. Mason Sheppard, 19, of Bognor Regis, UK, and Nima Fazeli, 22, of Orlando were charged separately last week in California federal court.

As part of the high-profile security breach, bogus tweets were sent out on July 15 from the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also hacked. The tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.

Court papers in the California cases say Fazeli and Sheppard brokered the sale of Twitter accounts stolen by a hacker who identified himself as "Kirk," and said he could "reset, swap and control any Twitter account at will" in exchange for cybercurrency payments, claiming to be a Twitter employee. The documents do not specify Kirk's real identity but say he is a teen being prosecuted in the Tampa area.

Twitter has said the hacker gained access to a company dashboard that manages accounts by using social engineering and spear-phishing smartphones to obtain credentials from "a small number" of Twitter employees "to gain access to our internal systems." Spear-phishing uses email or other messaging to deceive people into sharing access credentials. Although the case was investigated by the FBI and the US Department of Justice, Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said his office is prosecuting Clark in state court because Florida law allows minors to be charged as adults in financial fraud cases when appropriate. He called Clark the leader of the hacking scam.

"This defendant lives here in Tampa, he committed the crime here, and he'll be prosecuted here," Warren said Friday. Clark is represented by Tampa attorney David Weisbrod. He has not yet responded to a phone call seeking comment about his client's case.

Fazeli's father told The AP on Friday that he's 100% sure his son is innocent. "He's a very good person, very honest, very smart and loyal," Mohamad Fazeli said. "We are as shocked as everybody else. "I'm sure this is a mix up." Federal court records didn't list attorneys for Sheppard or Fazeli.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Military helps worn-out nurses, sicker patients in California COVID-19 effort

All day long, as Air Force nurse Major Pinky Brewton cares for patients struggling to breathe in Californias COVID-19 ravaged San Joaquin Valley, fears for her family simmer underneath her cool exterior. Once back in her Stockton hotel room...

Newly-appointed Punjab water regulation body chairman takes oath of office

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore on Tuesday administered the oath of office to newly-appointed Water Regulation and Development Authority chairman Karan Avtar SinghHe was removed from the post of chief secretary in June after a showdown wi...

Bhoomi pujan at Ayodhya: Stage set for showdown between TMC govt and saffron outfits in Bengal

Politically volatile West Bengal is likely to witness a showdown on Wednesday, when VHP and other saffron outfits will perform religious rituals in temples and elsewhere to mark the bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya amid comple...

Soccer-Rangers sign Swiss striker Itten on four-year deal

Rangers have signed Switzerland striker Cedric Itten from St Gallen on a four-year deal, the Scottish club said on Tuesday. Itten, who rose through the ranks of his hometown club FC Basel, scored 19 goals in 34 games this season in the Swis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020