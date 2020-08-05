Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraqi teenager mistreated by security forces freed from jail, meets PM

He said he was then held in a Baghdad police station for about 10 weeks and not allowed to contact his family. When videos showing Hamid being roughed up by riot police began circulating on social media a few days ago, his relatives believed the abuse happened only recently and soon found out he was in police custody.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 05-08-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 00:29 IST
Iraqi teenager mistreated by security forces freed from jail, meets PM
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@IOMIraq)

When teenager Hamid Saeed's family saw videos circulating on social media last week showing him being abused by Iraqi security forces, they hoped he was still alive, having looked for him in vain since he disappeared 10 weeks ago. On Saturday, the 16-year-old Saeed was released from custody. On Monday, wearing a baseball cap and plaid shirt, he was received by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who said those who had beaten up Saeed had been suspended from duty and referred to trial after an investigation.

Back in May, Saeed was selling water bottles and taking part in an anti-government protest on Baghdad's Tahrir Square when a bottle fell to the ground. As he bent down to pick it up, interior ministry forces detained him, accusing him of wanting to throw stones at them, he told Reuters from his home. Saeed said that security forces beat him up while he was briefly held, tore up his clothes and cut his hair.

He later returned to Tahrir Square but got arrested again when he got into a fight with another man who had accused him of stealing a bicycle. He said he was then held in a Baghdad police station for about 10 weeks and not allowed to contact his family.

When videos showing Hamid being roughed up by riot police began circulating on social media a few days ago, his relatives believed the abuse happened only recently and soon found out he was in police custody. After receiving the freed youth in his office, Kadhimi issued a statement saying those who "exploit their position in the security forces to assault (people) will only face punishment and legal prosecution".

On Tuesday, Kadhimi sacked a senior security forces officer, a spokesman for the prime minister told a press conference. Kadhimi's new government has pledged to investigate the deaths and incarceration of hundreds of protesters in unrest that unseated the previous government last year.

Last week, three policemen were suspended for using their personal hunting rifles against a protest, resulting in the deaths of two demonstrators.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

Pradeep Singh, a farmer's son in Haryana's Sonepat district tops UPSC 2019

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Thunder's Muscala placed in concussion protocol

The Oklahoma City Thunder placed forwardcenter Mike Muscala in concussion protocol, the team announced Tuesday. He took a hit to the head Monday night in the Thunders 121-113 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets. He played one minute and sco...

JD(S) MLA B Sathyanarayana passes away

JDS MLA from Sira assembly constituency in Tumakuru district B Sathyanarayana passed away Tuesday night after suffering for a long period from advanced chronic liver disease, the hospital where he was undergoing treatment said. He was 69 ye...

Arms, ammunition seized in Manipur

Arms and ammunition were seized from a fish farm in Manipurs Imphal West district on Tuesday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the seizure was made from the farm in the Kodompokpi Mayai Leikai by a joint team of the state police and Assam ...

Tripura: 4 arrested for allegedly spitting on doctor, gets interim bail

Four persons arrested for allegedly spitting on a doctor at a medical facility in Tripura were granted interim bail by a court here on Tuesday. After hearing the arguments, judicial magistrate Sanjan Lal Tripura granted interim bail to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020