Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico details capture of capo who 'never slept two nights in the same place'

"Considering the information that 'El Marro' didn't sleep two nights in the same place, also the presence of [a black truck and food delivery] to that address that confirmed the tip we had," leading authorities to obtain search warrants, Sandoval said. A top target for the government, Yepez, boss of the Guanajuato-based Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel has been engaged in a struggle for supremacy in the state with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico's most powerful and violent gangs.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 05-08-2020 01:18 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 01:05 IST
Mexico details capture of capo who 'never slept two nights in the same place'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After receiving a tip that one of Mexico's top crime bosses never slept at the same place for two nights in a row, Mexican authorities cased four homes for 72 hours before launching a raid that led to the arrest of the capo known as "El Marro" and several of his associates, officials said on Tuesday. The capture on Sunday of alleged drug trafficker and fuel thief Jose Antonio Yepez, alias "El Marro," or "The Mallet," has removed one of the two bosses battling for control of Guanajuato state, an industrial powerhouse clouded by bloody gang wars.

Mexican Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval on Tuesday said authorities were keeping an eye on four possible addresses when they got word that Yepez arrived at one of the homes in Guanajuato. "Considering the information that 'El Marro' didn't sleep two nights in the same place, also the presence of [a black truck and food delivery] to that address that confirmed the tip we had," leading authorities to obtain search warrants, Sandoval said.

A top target for the government, Yepez, boss of the Guanajuato-based Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel has been engaged in a struggle for supremacy in the state with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico's most powerful and violent gangs. To capture Yepez, the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent in two fully-manned Cougar helicopters, unmanned drones and hundreds of soldiers.

Another 1,000 state security forces were deployed to "maintain the safety of citizens in those municipalities," Sandoval said at Lopez Obrador's daily press conference. Authorities arrested six men and three women in the raids, including Yepez, and seized high and low caliber weapons, a grenade launcher, around $6,600 in cash and rescued a 52-year-old kidnapped woman.

Lopez Obrador likely wanted to avoid the embarrassment his administration faced last October in western Sinaloa state after the brief arrest and then release of one of the sons of notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman as cartel gunmen overwhelmed security forces.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

Pradeep Singh, a farmer's son in Haryana's Sonepat district tops UPSC 2019

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Koepka brimming with confidence ahead of title defence

A confident Brooks Koepka said on Tuesday he had ironed out the kinks that hindered his game earlier this year and added that he will claim a third consecutive PGA Championship this week if he plays at the level he is capable of.Koepka woul...

Soccer-La Liga postpones Fuenlabrada's final match to Aug. 7

Spanish second division side Fuenlabradas final match against Deportivo La Coruna which was scheduled to be played on Wednesday will now be played on Friday, La Liga has announced. The match was initially suspended last month after Fuenlabr...

US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher as investors eye stimulus

Wall Street ended higher after a choppy session on Tuesday, lifted by Apple and energy stocks but limited by declines in AIG and Microsoft while investors awaited more U.S. government stimulus to fight economic fallout from the COVID-19 pan...

Peru President Vizcarra's PM loses confidence vote; Cabinet reshuffle imminent

Perus Congress on Tuesday rejected a vote of confidence for President Martn Vizcarras Cabinet chief, forcing yet another reshuffle of his top advisers in the middle of an economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020