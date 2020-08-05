Left Menu
Mexico's coronavirus tally nears 4.5-lakh mark

Mexico City [Mexico], August 5 (ANI/Sputnik) The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Mexico has increased to 449,961 after 6,148 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 05-08-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 11:33 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The ministry stated that 857 people died from the disease over the past 24 hours with the total death toll now standing at 48,869.

On Tuesday, the Mexican health authorities said that more than 1 million people had been tested for the disease since the start of the outbreak. (ANI/Sputnik)

