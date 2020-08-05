Iran offers to treat people injured in Beirut blast

Iran offers to treat people injured in Beirut blastReuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-08-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 12:23 IST
Iran's president offered on Wednesday to send medical aid to Lebanon and treat people injured in the massive blast that killed at least 100 people in Beirut.
"Iran announces its readiness to send medical aid to Lebanon and also offers treatment of the injured and other necessary medical assistance," Hassan Rouhani said, according to state TV.
"We hope that the circumstances of this incident will be determined as soon as possible and that peace will return to Beirut. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
