Hindus celebrate Raksha Bandhan in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Members of the minority Hindu community in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with simplicity amidst restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A small group of people attended a programme held at Peshawar cantonment’s Kali Bari temple where women tied the Rakhi around the wrist of their brothers in the presence of Wilson Wazir, a Christian Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA).

The majority of people celebrated the festival at their homes due to the coronavirus fear. Wazir, the first member of the minority community from the tribal districts in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, said that all the festivals will be celebrated with enthusiasm once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The coronavirus has killed at least 6,014 people and infected 281,136 others in Pakistan. At least 254,286 people have fully recovered while 872 are in critical condition..