Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beirut reels from huge blast, as death toll climbs to at least 100

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:05 IST
Beirut reels from huge blast, as death toll climbs to at least 100
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lebanese rescue workers dug through the mangled wreckage of buildings on Wednesday looking for survivors after a massive warehouse explosion sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 100 people and injuring nearly 4,000.

Officials said the toll was expected to rise after Tuesday's blast at port warehouses that stored highly explosive material. The blast was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut, a city still scarred by civil war three decades ago and reeling from an economic meltdown and a surge in coronavirus infections.

It sent a mushroom cloud into the sky and rattled windows on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, about 100 miles (160 km) away. President Michel Aoun said 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures.

He told the nation the government was "determined to investigate and expose what happened as soon as possible, to hold the responsible and the negligent accountable, and to sanction them with the most severe punishment." An official source familiar with preliminary investigations blamed the incident on "inaction and negligence", saying nothing was done" by committees and judges to order the removal of hazardous material.

Ordinary Lebanese, who have lost jobs and watched savings evaporate in Lebanon's financial crisis, blamed politicians who have overseen decades of state corruption and bad governance. "This is a catastrophe for Beirut and Lebanon." Beirut's mayor, Jamal Itani, told Reuters while inspecting damage he estimated ran into billions of dollars.

The head of Lebanon's Red Cross, George Kettani, said at least 100 people were killed and search efforts continued. TRACING THE MISSING

Relatives gathered at the cordon to Beirut port seeking information on missing relatives, Lebanon's MTV footage showed. The intensity of the blast threw victims into the sea where rescue teams tried to recover bodies. Many of those killed were port and custom employees and people working in the area or driving through during the Tuesday evening rush hour.

The Red Cross was coordinating with the Health Ministry to set up morgues because hospitals were overwhelmed, Kettani said. Sara, a nurse in Beirut's Clemenceau Medical Center, described scenes at her hospital after the blast as "like a slaughterhouse, blood covering the corridors and the lifts".

Facades of central Beirut buildings were ripped off, furniture was sucked into streets and roads were strewn with glass and debris. Cars near the port were flipped over. "This is the killer blow for Beirut, we are a disaster zone. My building shuddered, I thought it was an earthquake," said Bilal, a man in his 60s, in the downtown area.

Like others, he blamed the political elite, "Who will compensate for those who lost their loved ones," he said, describing politicians as "thieves and looters" for driving Lebanon into economic crisis. Offers of international support poured in. Gulf Arab states, who in the past were major financial supporters of Lebanon but recently stepped back because of what they say is Iranian meddling, sent planes with medical equipment and other supplies. Iran offered food and a field hospital, ISNA news agency said.

The United States, Britain, France and other Western nations, which have been demanding political change in Lebanon, also offered help. The Netherlands said it was sending doctors, nurses and specialised search and rescue teams. 'CRIME AGAINST THE PEOPLE'

"This explosion seals the collapse of Lebanon. I really blame the ruling class," said Hassan Zaiter, 32, a manager at the heavily damaged Le Gray Hotel in downtown Beirut. For many it was a dreadful reminder of the 1975 to 1990 civil war that tore the nation apart and destroyed swathes of Beirut, much of which had been rebuilt.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab promised to hold people to account, but Beirut driver Abou Khaled said Diab "and his ministers are the first that should be held accountable for this disaster. They committed a crime against the people of this nation with their negligence." Officials did not say what caused the initial blaze at the port that set off the blast. A security source and media said it was started by welding work being carried out on a warehouse.

The port district was left a tangled wreck, disabling the nation's main route for imports needed to feed a nation of more than 6 million people. Lebanon has already been struggling to house and feed hundreds of thousands of refugees from Syria. The U.S. embassy, which moved to another part of Beirut after a bomb attack struck its original waterfront embassy in 1983, warned about reports of toxic gases released by the port blast.

The explosion came three days before a U.N.-backed court delivers a verdict in the trial of four suspects from Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim group Hezbollah over a 2005 bombing that killed former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri and 21 others. Hariri was killed by a truck bomb on another part of the Beirut waterfront, about 2 km (about one mile) from the port.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Canara Bank on Wednesday reported 23.5 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 406.24 crore for June quarter 2020-21. The public sector lender logged a net profit of Rs 329.07 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. C...

Nod for CBI probe in Sushant death shocker for Thackeray govt

The decision to hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe to the CBI is a shocker for Maharashtra government, which has maintained that Mumbai police is competent to handle the investigation. The Supreme Court Wednesday said the t...

Canada to make announcement on next steps in procuring vaccines

The Canadian government will make an announcement on the next steps in procuring vaccines at 10 am Eastern Time 1400 GMT on Wednesday, an official statement said.The statement did not give any more details. There are no approved vaccines fo...

Chouhan expresses condolences over death of MP cop due to COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of a cop, who died due to coronavirus. The deceased Ansar Ahmed, Assistant Sub Inspector was posted at Shahjahanabad Police Station, Bhopa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020