French President to visit Lebanon tomorrow

French President Emmanuel Macron will leave for Lebanon on Thursday in order to affirm Paris' solidarity with the Middle East country following the powerful explosion in the port of Beirut, the Lebanese Council of Ministers confirmed on Wednesday, according to the presidential office.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:47 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], August 5 (Sputnik/ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron will leave for Lebanon on Thursday in order to affirm Paris' solidarity with the Middle East country following the powerful explosion in the port of Beirut, the Lebanese Council of Ministers confirmed on Wednesday, according to the presidential office. "(President) Macron will travel to Lebanon on Thursday and meet with the country's political officials," the Elysee Palace said earlier in the day, as quoted by the BMF TV broadcaster.

The explosion has left over 4,000 people injured and more than 100 killed. A large number of countries, including Lebanon's Middle East neighbours, have already offered their assistance to Beirut and extended their condolences over the tragic incident. According to Beirut's governor, half of the city's buildings have been damaged, and hospitals are overcrowded over a large number of the blast's victims. (Sputnik/ANI)

