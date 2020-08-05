Left Menu
TikTok takes steps to curb misinformation ahead of U.S. elections

TikTok will allow users to report election-related misinformation on the app itself, the company said in a blog post. However, amid rising U.S.-China tensions, the White House has threatened to ban TikTok and other Chinese-owned apps, citing national security risks. TikTok currently faces a deadline of Sept.

TikTok has updated its content policies to curb misinformation on its platform ahead of the presidential elections in the United States, the short-form video app said on Wednesday. The app, under fire for its alleged links to the Chinese government, said it was working with experts from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to "protect against foreign influence".

TikTok will allow users to report election-related misinformation on the app itself, the company said in a blog post. TikTok-owner ByteDance became the first Chinese company to achieve global success with a consumer app. However, amid rising U.S.-China tensions, the White House has threatened to ban TikTok and other Chinese-owned apps, citing national security risks.

TikTok currently faces a deadline of Sept. 15 to either sell its U.S. operations to Microsoft Corp or face an outright ban.

