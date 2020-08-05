Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arctic wastewater dump near Russia's Norilsk was toxic, says Greenpeace

Water samples taken by Greenpeace in Russia's Arctic at the site of a wastewater dump by mining giant Norilsk Nickel contained 50 times the permitted level of toxic substances, the environmental campaign group said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-08-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 19:37 IST
Arctic wastewater dump near Russia's Norilsk was toxic, says Greenpeace
Norilsk Nickel Image Credit: Wikipedia

Water samples taken by Greenpeace in Russia's Arctic at the site of a wastewater dump by mining giant Norilsk Nickel contained 50 times the permitted level of toxic substances, the environmental campaign group said on Wednesday. The miner admitted last month its Talnakh metals processing plant had used pumps to dump industrial water near the city of Norilsk on June 28 and said it had fired several of the plant's managers after learning of the incident.

Greenpeace, which discovered the dump with newspaper Novaya Gazeta when it was investigating the damage caused by a huge diesel fuel spill by a Norilsk Nickel subsidiary in late May, has said the wastewater flowed into a local river. The miner has said, citing its own water samples, that the incident should have no material impact on the environment and the Kharaelakh river.

On Wednesday, Greenpeace said samples taken at the site contained 50 times the permitted level of anionic surfactants that, it said, can make water uninhabitable for animals and plants. They also contained elevated iron content, it added. Nornickel, as the group is known, said it was examining Greenpeace's findings, but referred Reuters to its earlier statement about the incident.

Greenpeace said it took several water samples from sites near Norilsk, an industrial city above the Arctic Circle, in June and had them tested by a St Petersburg laboratory after travelling to the city to assess the ecological damage from the diesel spill. Norilsk Nickel has been accused of covering up the scale of the spill. Green campaigners and a former environmental official allege the fuel reached a lake and a river that feeds into the Arctic Ocean. Nornickel denies that.

Some of the water samples contained oil products, but nothing beyond permitted levels, Greenpeace said. "Oil product pollution was not detected in most of the samples, but this does not mean the consequences of the accident for Pyasina River and Lake Pyasino have been eliminated," it said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

A shattered Beirut emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded

Residents of Beirut stunned, sleepless and stoic emerged Wednesday from the aftermath of a catastrophic explosion searching for missing relatives, bandaging their wounds and retrieving whats left of their homes. The sound of ambulance sire...

ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on Aug 7

The Enforcement Directorate ED has summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on August 7 in connection with a money laundering case stemming from a complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajputs father following his death, officials said on...

With no nationwide rule, Amsterdam insists on virus masks

The City of Amsterdam on Wednesday began ordering use of face masks in crowded areas such as its Red Light prostitution district, in a drive against the coronavirus that stands in contrast with national policy.Last week the national Dutch g...

Lebanon declares emergency in Beirut, approves urgent funding

Lebanons cabinet on Wednesday declared a two-week state of emergency in Beirut following a massive explosion in the port that rocked the city on Tuesday, and handed control of security in the capital to the military. The cabinet instructed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020