Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prayers mark Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan in UK

“We have been getting messages from around the UK and most temples will be conducting artis and lighting lamps to mark this great moment,” said a spokesperson for NCHT UK. The Hindu Forum of Britain, another representative group for British Hindus, has called on people to light lamps and chant in their homes on Wednesday evening to commemorate the occasion.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:14 IST
Prayers mark Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan in UK
Image Credit: ANI

Several temples and members of the Indian diaspora in the UK marked the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for Ram Mandir in India with prayer ceremonies on Wednesday. The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the temple took place on Wednesday in Ayodhya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the 'bhoomi pujan' of the temple.

With COVID-19 lockdown restrictions still in place to curb large crowds at places of worship in Britain, many of the temples continued to make use of digital media to mark Prime Minister Modi leading the ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the new temple. The National Council of Hindu Temples, a representative body for over 150 temples in the UK, claimed that nearly every temple in the country was marking the occasion in the form of prayers and kirtan. "We have been getting messages from around the UK and most temples will be conducting artis and lighting lamps to mark this great moment," said a spokesperson for NCHT UK.

The Hindu Forum of Britain, another representative group for British Hindus, has called on people to light lamps and chant in their homes on Wednesday evening to commemorate the occasion. "In the evening to signify Bhagawan Ram's return to his very own Ayodhya, decorate your homes and light lamps and make it a poignant and memorable day," said Trupti Patel, in a message to British Hindus as President of the Hindu Forum of Britain.

"The decision to rebuild the divine abode of Bhagwan has brought joy in the hearts of hundreds of million devotees," she said. A spokesperson for Hindu Council UK described it as a "very momentous day for the Hindus". "We would like to congratulate Hindus and devotees of Shri Ram on this important day of the ground-breaking for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. This temple will strengthen peace and harmony among the communities. As Prime Minister Shri Modiji said, Shri Ram is the common thread of unity in diversity," the spokesperson said.

"British Hindus are elated today seeing Bhagwan Ram returning to his Janambhoomi Ayodhya, bringing back his ideals the world needs always to aspire to," added Anil Bhanot, a founding member of Hindu Council UK, who has reissued a compilation of Ram mantras on social media for British Hindus to mark the occasion. According to the 2011 census of England and Wales, British Hindus are estimated as the fourth-largest religious group in the country comprising over 800,000 residents..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur detects 269 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 6,752

At least 269 persons testedpositive for coronavirus in Maharashtras Nagpur district onWednesday, raising the tally to 6,752 in the region, anofficial saidAs many as 15 COVID-19 patients died of the infection,taking the toll to 204, the offi...

Candidate from Karaikal excels in civil services exam

A native of Karaikal, R Sharanya, has secured the 36th rank at the national-level in the UPSC Union Public Service Commission civil services examination. She was felicitated by Puducherry Education Minister R Kamalakannan on Wednesday at a ...

64 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Wednesday reported 64 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,270. The new cases included a 79-year-old man and a seven-year-old boy, according to the medical bulletin. The cases surfaced in many areas including...

Canada signs deals with Pfizer, Moderna for experimental COVID-19 vaccines

Canada has signed separate deals with Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc to supply millions of doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccines, a top official said on Wednesday. Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Ottawa was very, very intensely...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020