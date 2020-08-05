Largest digital display of Lord Ram shines in New York's Broadway

On the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, New York City saw the largest high-definition digital display of Lord Ram on Broadway. The digital display of Lord Ram is one of the most expensive digital billboards of the Hindu deity at Times Square.

The display lit up at 10 am will continue till 10 pm to celebrate the laying of the temple's foundation. After laying the foundation stone for Ram Temple, the Prime Minister termed the event as an "emotional moment" for the country and said that "every heart is illuminated today".

Modi said that the temple will become a modern symbol of India's culture, a symbol of eternal hope and national feeling and of the collective strength of crores of citizens. (ANI)