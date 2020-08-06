Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pacers strike deal with PointsBet

The Indiana Pacers have reached an agreement to make PointsBet its official sports gaming partner. "PointsBet was thrilled to unveil the fastest sports betting app in Indiana earlier this year, powered by our best-in-market proprietary technology, premium brand mentality, and clear points of difference via our product features that bettors can't get elsewhere," Aitken said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 07:04 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 07:04 IST
Pacers strike deal with PointsBet

The Indiana Pacers have reached an agreement to make PointsBet its official sports gaming partner. Financial terms of the agreement were not released. As part of the deal, the Pacers will include a PointsBet promotion on the apron between the baseline and the team bench -- the first time a sports betting operator will be featured in that area.

The Pacers also will promote PointsBet in front of the scorer's table, as well as throughout the arena and on digital platforms. "This corporate partnership with PointsBet represents a real win for both companies," said Rick Fuson, Pacers Sports & Entertainment president and COO. "We look forward to welcoming them in as a very visible brand at the Fieldhouse and through our various channels."

Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO, expressed excitement about the deal. "PointsBet was thrilled to unveil the fastest sports betting app in Indiana earlier this year, powered by our best-in-market proprietary technology, premium brand mentality, and clear points of difference via our product features that bettors can't get elsewhere," Aitken said. "Indiana represents a massive opportunity for PointsBet, and we will take a heavily localized approach to ensure we are delivering the best overall customer experience Indiana sports fans and bettors are seeking.

"We are very excited to bolster our presence within the Hoosier State and surrounding areas, as well as to Indiana Pacers fans around the globe via this unique partnership, working collaboratively with a first-class organization to enhance the NBA fan experience and excitement created within venue or watching at home." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA approves GlaxoSmithKline's blood cancer drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved GlaxoSmithKlines experimental treatment for a common form of blood cancer. GSKs belantamab mafodotin, or BLENREP, was approved for treating adults with relapsed and refractory mult...

No Headline

Manoj Sinha to be the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Rashtrapati Bhavan....

YouTube star Jake Paul's Los Angeles-area home raided by FBI

FBI agents in tactical gear on Wednesday raided the Los Angeles-area mansion home of YouTube star and social media influencer Jake Paul in an investigation stemming from a looting spree at an upscale shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona, of...

Paul, Thunder down cold-shooting Lakers

Chris Paul scored 21 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 105-86 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday near Orlando. Paul added seven rebounds and six assists to keep up his strong performance since the NBAs restart. The vet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020