Pacers strike deal with PointsBet

The Indiana Pacers have reached an agreement to make PointsBet its official sports gaming partner. Financial terms of the agreement were not released. As part of the deal, the Pacers will include a PointsBet promotion on the apron between the baseline and the team bench -- the first time a sports betting operator will be featured in that area.

The Pacers also will promote PointsBet in front of the scorer's table, as well as throughout the arena and on digital platforms. "This corporate partnership with PointsBet represents a real win for both companies," said Rick Fuson, Pacers Sports & Entertainment president and COO. "We look forward to welcoming them in as a very visible brand at the Fieldhouse and through our various channels."

Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO, expressed excitement about the deal. "PointsBet was thrilled to unveil the fastest sports betting app in Indiana earlier this year, powered by our best-in-market proprietary technology, premium brand mentality, and clear points of difference via our product features that bettors can't get elsewhere," Aitken said. "Indiana represents a massive opportunity for PointsBet, and we will take a heavily localized approach to ensure we are delivering the best overall customer experience Indiana sports fans and bettors are seeking.

"We are very excited to bolster our presence within the Hoosier State and surrounding areas, as well as to Indiana Pacers fans around the globe via this unique partnership, working collaboratively with a first-class organization to enhance the NBA fan experience and excitement created within venue or watching at home." --Field Level Media