Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korean farmers bartering sugar for N.Korean booze to bypass sanctions

A South Korean farmers' cooperative said on Thursday it has clinched a $150 million deal to barter sugar for North Korean liquor and food products, bypassing sanctions banning cash transfers. The deal, brokered by a Chinese company, was signed in June with five North Korean trading firms, an official for the cooperative said, though it still needs approval from Seoul's Unification Ministry, which oversees inter-Korean affairs.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 15:07 IST
S.Korean farmers bartering sugar for N.Korean booze to bypass sanctions

A South Korean farmers' cooperative said on Thursday it has clinched a $150 million deal to barter sugar for North Korean liquor and food products, bypassing sanctions banning cash transfers.

The deal, brokered by a Chinese company, was signed in June with five North Korean trading firms, an official for the cooperative said, though it still needs approval from Seoul's Unification Ministry, which oversees inter-Korean affairs. Under the terms, North Korea would swap 240 products -including its signature ginseng and blueberry liquors, crackers, candies, teas and health supplements - for 167 tonnes of sugar from the South, said Oh Hyun-kyung, the cooperative official.

"The North wanted sugar as they were having difficulty importing raw materials due to sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic," Oh told Reuters, saying shipments could begin later this month. Oh said Korea Kaesong Koryo Insam Trading Corporation, a North Korean firm specialising in ginseng and health products, was one of the parties in the deal.

Unification Minister Lee In-young had suggested before taking office late last month that bartering South Korean food and medicines for North Korean liquor and mineral water could be a first step toward normalising exchanges. South Korea is pushing to restart inter-Korean cooperation without breaching international sanctions banning financial transactions with North Korea, imposed over its nuclear and missile programmes.

South Korea on Thursday approved plans to donate $10 million to fund U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) efforts to aid North Korean children and women. "The decision would be a starting point for our plans to consistently pursue humanitarian cooperation without linking it to political and military issues," Lee said.

Seoul has bankrolled various WFP and U.N. Children's Fund projects in the North in recent years.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh records highest single-day spike of 4,586 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths; tally climbs to over 1.08 lakh: Official.

Uttar Pradesh records highest single-day spike of 4,586 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths tally climbs to over 1.08 lakh Official....

44 more COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya push tally to 983

At least 44 more people, including 14 BSF personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, raising the tally in the state to 983, officials said here on Thursday. Six persons were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of r...

Belarus says U.S. nationals detained before presidential election

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday a number of U.S. nationals had been detained before a presidential election on Sunday, but did not say when or why.The veteran leader is facing the biggest challenge in years to his...

MSI unveils exciting Independence Day Sale offers on Flipkart and Amazon

Avail up to 30 discount on Gaming and Content Creation series from 06th Aug - 10th Aug NEW DELHI, Aug. 6, 2020 PRNewswire -- MSI, a world leading gaming brand, gives more reasons to celebrate this Independence Day. Starting from today, 06th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020