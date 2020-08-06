Philippines records 3,561 new coronavirus cases

The Philippines reported 3,561 new coronavirus cases Thursday, overtaking Indonesia with the most infections in Southeast Asia, as Manila plunged into a recession. The latest jump brings confirmed cases to 119,460, including 2,150 deaths. Indonesia reported a total of 118,753 confirmed infections as of Thursday, with 5,521 deaths.

The economy slumped by 16.5 per cent in the second quarter in the worst contraction on record in decades that caused the Philippines to slip into a recession. The stagnant economy has begun to rebound slightly after President Rodrigo Duterte eased a three-month lockdown in June.

But he put the capital and outlying provinces of more than 25 million people back under a two-week moderate lockdown Tuesday, after medical groups warned the health care system was being overwhelmed and could collapse. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque says, "I'll be honest with you, the economy can no longer withstand a much longer lockdown."