Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. health secretary says Taiwan trip is to reaffirm partnership

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 22:02 IST
U.S. health secretary says Taiwan trip is to reaffirm partnership
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@SecAzar)

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday his upcoming trip to Taiwan is designed to reaffirm the United States' partnership with the Asian country, which he praised for its transparency and cooperation in the public health field.

"This is about Taiwan, and the United States and the partnership we've had in public health," Azar said in an interview with MSNBC. He did not address a question on whether the visit would worsen relations with China, which considers Taiwan a renegade province.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Norway puts reopening on hold as COVID-19 cases rise

Norway is halting its planned easing of coronavirus restrictions and will likely reimpose others to prevent a full lockdown of society as experienced earlier this year, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday. We need to slow down now ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 flat as Congress wrangles over stimulus

The SP 500 treaded water on Thursday as investors awaited a new fiscal aid package to prop up the economy, with data showing a staggering 31.3 million Americans were receiving unemployment checks in mid-July. The tech-heavy Nasdaq clinched ...

Senate's McConnell says U.S. economy needs 'boost,' but gap remains in coronavirus talks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday the U.S. economy needs an additional boost to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, as Republicans and Democrats remained far apart about what to include in another wave o...

Lebanon central bank freezes accounts of port, customs officials - cenbank document

Lebanons central bank has decided to freeze the accounts of the heads of Beirut port and Lebanese customs along with five others, following the Beirut port warehouse blast that rocked the capital, according to a central bank directive seen ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020