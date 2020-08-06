U.S. health secretary says Taiwan trip is to reaffirm partnership

U.S. health secretary says Taiwan trip is to reaffirm partnershipReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 22:02 IST
U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday his upcoming trip to Taiwan is designed to reaffirm the United States' partnership with the Asian country, which he praised for its transparency and cooperation in the public health field.
"This is about Taiwan, and the United States and the partnership we've had in public health," Azar said in an interview with MSNBC. He did not address a question on whether the visit would worsen relations with China, which considers Taiwan a renegade province.
