Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korean leader Kim inspects area flooded by heavy rains -KCNA

In a visit to a county in North Hwanghae Province that borders South Korea, leader Kim “clarified tasks” for the recovery work as he inspected the damage, KCNA said. Consecutive days of torrential rains inundated over 730 single-story houses and a vast rice field in Taechong-ri of Unpha County, northwest of the capital Pyongyang, with 179 houses destroyed, KCNA said.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 07-08-2020 04:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 04:22 IST
North Korean leader Kim inspects area flooded by heavy rains -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered officials to provide food and shelter for hundreds of families who lost their homes in floods triggered by heavy rains, state news media KCNA reported on Friday. In a visit to a county in North Hwanghae Province that borders South Korea, leader Kim “clarified tasks” for the recovery work as he inspected the damage, KCNA said.

Consecutive days of torrential rains inundated over 730 single-story houses and a vast rice field in Taechong-ri of Unpha County, northwest of the capital Pyongyang, with 179 houses destroyed, KCNA said. KCNA did not give more specific reports of overall damages throughout North Korea. There were no casualties in the county.

“It is of priority importance to quickly supply sleeping materials, daily commodities, medicines and other necessities to the flood-affected people to stabilize their living as early as possible," Kim said in a statement carried by KCNA. Kim also decided to urgently mobilize the army for the rehabilitation work “to give precedence to the arrangement of the wrecked houses, roads and the zones with the people of the county.”

This year's heavy rains come during the summer harvest season, raising concerns about food security as the rain appears to be hitting some of the major rice-growing areas of North Korea. Citing unidentified South Korean government officials, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said North Korea opened the floodgates of a border dam on Monday without advance notice to its neighbor.

South Korea on Thursday approved plans to donate $10 million to help fund the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) efforts to aid North Korean children and women. Parts of South Korea have seen over 40 consecutive days of rain, the longest monsoon since 2013, and continued precipitation across the Korean peninsula threatens to bring new floods and landslides.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Maha: Woman beaten, raped by unidentified men in Aurangabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro orders $360 mln to be set aside for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree on Thursday that will set aside 1.9 billion reais 356 million in funds to purchase and eventually produce the potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford Univer...

Rockies use long ball to topple Giants

Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story hit home runs and had two hits apiece, while Daniel Murphy also went deep as the host Colorado Rockies defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Thursday. Yency Almonte 1-0 pitched an inning of relief for th...

Bucks dispatch Heat to clinch top seed in East

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each as the Milwaukee Bucks -- who trailed by 23 in the first half -- rallied to defeat the Miami Heat 130-116 on Thursday afternoon as part of the NBA restart near Orlando. Antetok...

University of Washington forecasts 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths

Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous about wearing masks. The prediction by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020