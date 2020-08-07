Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 poultry plant execs indicted after 2019 immigration raid

Conviction would carry up to 74 years in prison and USD 2.5 million in fines, Hurst said. Villalon, 44, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was charged with harboring a person who was in the US illegally and one count of making false statements about hiring immigrants without proper documentation.

PTI | Jackson | Updated: 07-08-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 11:45 IST
4 poultry plant execs indicted after 2019 immigration raid

Four executives from two Mississippi poultry processing plants have been indicted on federal charges tied to one of the largest workplace immigration raids in the US in the past decade. US Attorney Mike Hurst and the acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Matt Albence, announced the indictments as the documents were unsealed Thursday.

Their announcement happened a day before the one-year anniversary of the raids in which 680 people were arrested at seven poultry plants in central Mississippi. Hurst and Albence also scolded journalists for reports that focused on the arrests separating children from immigrant parents who were sent to detention centers.

“If a parent puts their child in that position where they commit a criminal act that subjects them to being arrested and detained ... that responsibility falls on them,” Albence said. None of the four people from the newly unsealed indictments were arrested on the day of the raids, said Hurst, who is the US attorney for south Mississippi.

He said they worked as managers, supervisors or human resources employees. Hurst said journalists have failed to focus on the American victims of identity theft — people whose Social Security numbers have been falsely used by immigrants working in the US without proper documentation.

“The simple fact of the matter is, illegal aliens steal jobs of American citizens,” Hurst said. “And illegal aliens depress the wages of American citizens.” Amelia S McGowan, an attorney who works on behalf of immigrants for the Mississippi Center for Justice, responded later: “Trotting out anti-immigrant accusations won't hide that the only theft here is the executives' profiteering off vulnerable workers in unsafe conditions and at inadequate wages." Albence said last year's raids in Mississippi have brought 126 indictments, 117 criminal arrests and 17 convictions. Hurst said the investigation continues. The chairman of the US House Homeland Security Committee, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, said in a statement Thursday that he's glad the Trump administration, a year later, is bringing criminal charges against employers and plant managers.

“However, the Administration still has not answered for the cruel and unnecessary family separation inflicted on hundreds of Mississippi families and how it continues to poorly treat immigrants," Thompson said. "With hundreds left behind, it's clear that working families, rather than the employers taking advantage of these families, are the ones that continue to suffer from the effects of this raid.” Two people from the indictments unsealed Thursday — Salvador Delgado-Nieves and Iris Villalon — worked at A&B Inc., a plant in Pelahatchie.

Delgado-Nieves, 57, of Pelahatchie, was charged with harboring people who were in the US illegally and assisting them with falsely presenting themselves as US citizens. He was also charged with helping immigrants obtain false Social Security cards and of making false statements to law enforcement. Conviction would carry up to 74 years in prison and USD 2.5 million in fines, Hurst said.

Villalon, 44, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was charged with harboring a person who was in the US illegally and one count of making false statements about hiring immigrants without proper documentation. Conviction would carry up to 20 years in prison and USD 750,000 in fines, Hurst said. The two others indicted — Carolyn Johnson and Aubrey “Bart” Willis — worked for Pearl River Foods LLC in Carthage.

A indictment says Johnson, 50, of Kosciusko, Mississippi, was a human resources manager, and Willis, 39, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, was manager of the plant. Johnson was charged with harboring people who were in the US illegally, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Conviction on all charges would carry up to 84 years in prison and USD 2.25 million in fines, Hurst said.

Willis was charged with harboring people in the US illegally. Conviction on all charges would carry a maximum of 50 years in prison and USD 1.25 million in fines, Hurst said. An indictment says both Willis and Johnson harbored immigrants after the plant was raided.

Villalon, Johnson and Willis appeared before a magistrate Thursday. Each pleaded not guilty, and each was released. Each declined to comment outside the courtroom. A hearing for Delgado-Nieves was also scheduled for Thursday but was delayed by more than an hour.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Provide correct phone number & address during COVID-19 testing: Ranchi DC

The Ranchi district administration on Friday appealed to the people to give correct phone number and address while giving swab samples for COVID-19 testing. Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said in many cases the administration find...

ANALYSIS-Central African states seek to make forests work for people and planet

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, Aug 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Countries home to the Congo Basin rainforest, including Gabon and the Republic of Congo, are working on ways to harness their majestic trees to benefit their people while mainta...

2 rescued sea turtles released in Florida after recovery

Two rehabilitated sea turtles, rescued at different times and locations by the US Coast Guard, have been released off the Florida Keys. Emma, a 150-pound 68-kilogram female loggerhead sea turtle, was recovered in June after she was found fl...

ETMONEY launches India's favourite investment product, Fixed Deposits, assuring up to 7.35 per cent returns

New Delhi India Aug 7 ANIPRNewswire In line with its promise to serve the countrys investors with the most diverse range of investment options, the countrys largest online wealth management app, ETMONEY has partnered with Bajaj Finance to o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020