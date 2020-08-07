Left Menu
Development News Edition

China opposes U.S. orders against TikTok, WeChat, to defend interests

"The U.S. is using national security as an excuse and using state power to oppress non-American businesses.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:26 IST
China opposes U.S. orders against TikTok, WeChat, to defend interests
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China's foreign ministry firmly opposes executive orders announced by U.S. President Donald Trump banning U.S. transactions with the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok, Beijing said on Friday.

Beijing will defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses and the United States would have to bear the consequences of its actions, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters during a daily briefing, without giving details. "The U.S. is using national security as an excuse and using state power to oppress non-American businesses. That's just a hegemonic practice. China is firmly opposed to that," he said.

The U.S. executive orders, which will be effective in 45 days, come after the Trump administration announced its efforts to purge "untrusted" Chinese apps from U.S. digital networks and called WeChat, controlled by Tencent Holdings Ltd, and ByteDance's TikTok "significant threats." Wang said that the United States was sacrificing the interests of users and companies and engaging in political manipulation and oppression, adding that it "will only lose its moral high ground with a damaged image and a deficit of trust".

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Bobby Cannavale joins limited series ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Actor Bobby Cannavale has boarded the cast of Hulus upcoming limited series Nine Perfect Strangers. The show, based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriartys latest book, also features Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Regi...

I'm doing just fine: Michelle Obama after opening up about 'low-grade depression'

Former first lady of America, Michelle Obama has taken it to social media to assure her podcast audience that she is doing just fine following her opening up about dealing with some form of low-grade depression in this weeks episode. Accord...

China sentences Canadian to death after drug trial; Ottawa 'profoundly concerned'

A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian to death on Thursday for making drugs, the third such case in China since Canada detained a top Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive in 2018. The Canadian, identified as Xu Weihong, was sentenced after a...

Cardinals, finally get back to work, face Cubs

The St. Louis Cardinals will return from an eight-day pandemic break to host the division-leading Chicago Cubs on Friday. A COVID-19 outbreak within their roster forced the Cardinals to postpone a series at Milwaukee and home-and-home serie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020