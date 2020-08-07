Left Menu
Russia to register first COVID-19 vaccine on August 12

Russia will register its first vaccine against the coronavirus on August 12, Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:08 IST
Russia to register first COVID-19 vaccine on August 12
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], Aug 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia will register its first vaccine against the coronavirus on August 12, Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev said on Friday. The vaccine has been developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry.

"The vaccine developed by the Gamaleya centre will be registered on August 12. At the moment, the last, third, stage is underway. The trials are extremely important. We have to understand that the vaccine must be safe. Medical professionals and senior citizens will be the first to get vaccinated," Gridnev told reporters at the opening of a cancer centre building in the city of Ufa. According to the minister, the effectiveness of the vaccine will be judged when the population immunity has formed.

Clinical trials of the vaccine began on June 18 and included 38 volunteers. All of the participants developed immunity. The first group was discharged on July 15 and the second group on July 20. (ANI/Sputnik)

