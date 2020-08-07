Left Menu
Missing Indian expat found dead in Dubai

He had gone missing on April 28, the Gulf News reported. The Dubai-based social worker Naseer Vatanappally said he had reached out to local authorities to help find the missing man who had booked a ticket to fly back home on April 23 but could not do so.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:05 IST
The body of a 54-year-old Indian expat in Dubai, who was missing since April, has been found, a media report said on Friday. Sreedharan Devakumar, from Kerala, worked as a supervisor for a private rent-a-car company in Dubai.

"We got a call from the police who confirmed they had found a decomposed body in the waters off a port last month," said Vatanappally.

"But it took time to identify the body as it was badly decomposed. Besides, a DNA test was conducted. A key was also found in the body's trouser pocket, following which the authorities checked if it was indeed the key to Devakumar's apartment. "After they were successful in opening the door, and the DNA test results matched, it was concluded that the body was that of Devakumar," Vatnapally said.

He said the family of the deceased had given him permission to cremate his body in the UAE itself. Devakumar leaves behind his wife and two young children.

He was reportedly depressed following COVID-19 developments. A resident of Deira, he is said to have been feeling 'low' as he could not fly home to see his family amid flight suspensions at the time, the paper said.

His nephew Sreekanth had said earlier: "He used to be glued to the news channels and get worried all the time while he stayed home." He said Devakumar was depressed because he could not meet his two school-going children back home and also feared a salary cut..

