UK close to a trade deal with Japan - FT reporter

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:52 IST
Britain and Japan are close to clinching a trade deal but London is holding out on agricultural access, a Financial Times reporter said on Friday.

"UK-Japan trade talks close to agreement but @trussliz said by Brits to be holding out on agricultural access. Pork markets?" FT reporter George Parker said, referring to Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

