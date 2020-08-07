Left Menu
U.S. record producer Detail charged with raping five women Grammy Award-winning producer Detail, who once worked with Beyonce, has been charged with raping five women and sexually assaulting a sixth, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said on Thursday. Detail, whose birth name is Noel Fisher, was charged with assaulting the women multiple times between 2010 and 2018, the District Attorney's office said in a statement.

07-08-2020
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign for using his songs

Neil Young sued U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign on Tuesday, accusing it of copyright infringement for playing the rocker's songs without permission. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Young objected to the playing of "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk" numerous times at rallies and political events, including a June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. U.S. record producer Detail charged with raping five women

Grammy Award-winning producer Detail, who once worked with Beyonce, has been charged with raping five women and sexually assaulting a sixth, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said on Thursday. Detail, whose birth name is Noel Fisher, was charged with assaulting the women multiple times between 2010 and 2018, the District Attorney's office said in a statement. YouTube star Jake Paul's Los Angeles-area home raided by FBI

FBI agents in tactical gear on Wednesday raided the Los Angeles-area mansion home of YouTube star and social media influencer Jake Paul in an investigation stemming from a looting spree at an upscale shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona, officials said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also searched two locations in Las Vegas, but no one was taken into custody during the raids and no arrest warrant has been issued for Paul, the agency said. Prince Harry says social media stoking 'crisis of hate'

Britain's Prince Harry on Thursday said social media was stoking a "crisis of hate," and he appealed to companies to rethink their roles in advertising on digital platforms. In an opinion piece for U.S. business magazine Fast Company headlined "Social media is dividing us. Together, we can redesign it," Harry said that he and his wife, Meghan, have spent the past few weeks calling business leaders and marketing executives on the issue. Gwyneth Paltrow stunned by derision over her 'conscious uncoupling' announcement

Gwyneth Paltrow says deciding to split with her first husband Chris Martin was painful enough, but nothing could have prepared her for the public mockery that greeted the announcement of their "conscious uncoupling." That was the phrase used by the "Shakespeare in Love" actress and the Coldplay frontman when they announced in 2014 that they were separating after 10 years of marriage, but hoped to remain close friends.

