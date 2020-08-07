Left Menu
Lebanon president says he knew of chemicals at port in July

"Do you know how many problems have been accumulating?" Aoun replied when a reporter pressed whether he should have followed up on his order. Aoun's comments were the most senior confirmation that Lebanon's top leaders and security officials were aware of the 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate that had been stored at the port for years.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun knew about the huge stockpile of explosive material stored at Beirut's port nearly three weeks before it blew up, he said Friday, adding he had ordered action be taken about it at the time, although the top leader also said he had no authority over the facility. "Do you know how many problems have been accumulating?" Aoun replied when a reporter pressed whether he should have followed up on his order.

Aoun's comments were the most senior confirmation that Lebanon's top leaders and security officials were aware of the 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate that had been stored at the port for years. The chemicals exploded Tuesday after apparently being set off by a fire, in a massive blast that killed nearly 150 people, wounded thousands and caused billions of dollars of damage across the city. Bodies were still being recovered from the rubble on Friday.

Investigators are probing the blast and have focused on personnel at the Port of Beirut —Lebanon's main port that is so well known for corruption its common nickname is Ali Baba's Cave. But many Lebanese say it points to much greater rot that permeates the political system and extends to the country's top leadership. Aoun, who has been in his post since 2016, said previous governments had known about the danger of the stockpile since it was confiscated from a ship impounded in 2013.

"The material had been there for seven years, since 2013. It has been there, and they said it is dangerous and I am not responsible. I don't know where it was placed. I don't even know the level of danger," Aoun told a news conference. He said that when he was told of the stockpile June 20, he immediately ordered military and security officials "to do what is needed." "There are ranks that should know their duties, and they were all informed. ... When you refer a document and say, 'Do what is needed,' isn't that an order?" he added.

He said the explosion may have been caused by negligence, but the investigation would also look at the possibility that it could have been caused by a bomb or other "external intervention." He said he had asked France for satellite imagery from the time of the blast to see if they showed any planes or missiles. So far, 16 port employees have been detained and others questioned. Official letters circulating online showed the head of the customs department had warned repeatedly over the years that the ammonium nitrate in the port was a danger and had asked judicial officials for a ruling on how to remove it.

Three days after the explosion, it is still not clear what exactly ignited the chemicals. It was the worst single explosion to hit Lebanon, a country whose history is filled with destruction — from a 1975-90 civil war, conflicts with Israel and periodic terrorist attacks. For decades, Lebanon has been dominated by the same political elites — many of them former warlords and militia commanders from the civil war. The ruling factions use public institutions to accumulate wealth and distribute patronage to supporters. Three decades after the civil war ended, power outages are still frequent, trash often is uncollected and tap water is largely undrinkable.

Rescue teams found four more bodies in the wrecked port in the last 24 hours, including that of 23-year-old Joe Akiki, a worker missing since the blast. His body was found near a grain silo that was shredded along with other buildings in the port.

