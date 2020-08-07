Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India plane breaks into two after landing in Kerala, at least 2 feared dead

At least two people were feared dead and 35 injured when an Air India Express passenger plane overshot the runway and broke into two after landing in the southern city of Calicut in Kerala in heavy rain on Friday, police said. The Boeing-737 plane flying from Dubai had 191 passengers and crew on board, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:06 IST
Air India plane breaks into two after landing in Kerala, at least 2 feared dead
Visual from Karipur Airport in Kerala Image Credit: ANI

At least two people were feared dead and 35 injured when an Air India Express passenger plane overshot the runway and broke into two after landing in the southern city of Calicut in Kerala in heavy rain on Friday, police said.

The Boeing-737 plane flying from Dubai had 191 passengers and crew on board, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement. There were 10 infants on board. "We believe there are two people dead, and 35 injured, we are still in the middle of the rescue effort," area police superintendent Abdul Karim said.

The plane's fuselage split into two as it fell into a valley 30 feet below, authorities said. "As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care," the civil aviation ministry said in the statement. There was no fire on board, it said.

It was a repatriation flight operated by the government to bring Indians home during international travel restrictions due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

AI Express flight overshot runway, no fire during landing: Aviation Ministry

The Air India Express flight from Dubai, with 190 people onboard, that met an accident at the Kozhikode airport Friday evening overshot the runway, but no fire was reported during its landing, the Civil Aviation Ministry said. Air India ...

U.S. pandemic worse than Mexico, Lopez Obrador says after travel warning

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday the United States had greater problems from the coronavirus than his country, a day after the U.S. State Department urged citizens not to travel south of the border, citing high c...

Uttarakhand reports 278 new COVID-19 cases

Uttrakhand reported 278 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total cases in the state to 8,901. According to the Uttrakhand health department, the state has 3,020 active cases, with 5,731 recoveries and 38 migrations. As many as 112 ...

US slaps sanctions on Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam, 10 other officials

The US on Friday imposed sanctions on 11 individuals, including Hong Kongs pro-China leader Carrie Lam, for erosion of the former British colonys autonomy and restricting freedom of expression of its citizens. Besides Chief Executive of Hon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020