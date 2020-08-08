Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: British Foreign Office cat heads for retirement and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-08-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 10:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: British Foreign Office cat heads for retirement and more
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Paws for reflection: British Foreign Office cat heads for retirement

Palmerston, the cat who has lived at the Foreign Office for four and a half years, will trade in his London residence for retirement in the countryside, where his mouse-catching duties for the diplomats will come to an end. Writing to the more than 100,000 followers on his Twitter feed, the black and white moggy, who once lived at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, said he wanted to spend more time relaxing away from the limelight.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Central Railway may run special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Central Railway is likely to announce special trains for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival after having consulted the Maharashtra government about the same, an official said on Saturday. The Central Railway had written to the state...

Elle Fanning to star in Hulu's 'The Girl From Plainville'

The Great star Elle Fanning is set to headline another series for Hulu, The Girl From Plainville. The show has received a straight-to-series order from Hulu, the streamer said in a statement.Written by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, The G...

A's rally past Astros in 13th inning

Austin Allen tied the game with a two-out RBI single, and Marcus Semien followed two batters later with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 13th inning Friday as the host Oakland Athletics overtook the Houston Astros for a 3-2 win. The t...

Ind-Ra affirms IDFC First Bank's debt instruments at AA-plus with negative outlook

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra has affirmed private sector lender IDFC First Banks debt instruments ratings at AA-plus with a negative outlook. The negative outlook reflects challenges on the lenders asset quality and resultant increased...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020