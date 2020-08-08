Suicide car bomber explodes outside Somali military base
PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 08-08-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 14:07 IST
A Somali police officer says a suicide bomber has detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gates of a military base in Somalia's capital. Colonel Ahmed Muse says the bomber struck the 12th April Army Brigade base near the newly reopened sports stadium in Warta-Nabadda district.
There is no immediate word on casualties. Witnesses say ambulance sirens can be heard as police cordon off the scene. Huge clouds of smoke are billowing.
The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets military sites in Mogadishu..
